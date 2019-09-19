The Foxboro High volleyball team earned its second win of the season last week, prior to a loss to Milford High on Monday.
Against the Scarlett Hawks, Foxboro won both the third and fourth sets, but couldn’t pull out the decisive fifth game in a 3-2 Hockomock League defeat. Milford scored a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 15-6 victory.
Foxboro was led by Maddie O’Brien (17 assists), Grace Boudreau (13 kills, two service aces), Sara Addeche (11 digs), Kelsey Treweek (11 digs), Pam Nelson (11 digs, four kills), Grace Fortune (10 digs, two aces) and Shannon McDonald (five blocks).
E Prior to their contest against Milford, Grace Fortune tallied 17 service points, including six aces, as the Warriors claimed a 3-0 Hockomock League victory over Taunton.
Foxboro earned the win behind a 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 league verdict.
Fortune contributed seven digs as well while Addeche added 12 service points with four aces and Maddie O’Brien had 12 assists. Nelson had eight digs, Boudreau had 11 kills and Emma Keefe contributed four kills of her own.
Upon conclusion of their match against Oliver Ames on Wednesday, the Warriors (2-3) will host Stoughton on Friday, Norwood on Monday and travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.