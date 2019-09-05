The Foxboro High volleyball team presented first-year coach Vicki Santana with a victory in her debut match on the sidelines Tuesday, overcoming an early deficit to carve out a 3-1 non-league victory over visting Norton High.
The Warriors took the match 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15, winning each of the final three sets.
With the first win of the season, the Warriors already tie their win total from last year.
Maddie O’Brien chipped in nine assists for FHS while Kelsey Treweek added 10 digs, Shannon McDonald collected eight blocks and hitter Grace Boudreau had seven kills.
Foxboro opens its Hockomock League schedule as the Warriors host Mansfield on Thursday, Canton on Monday and travel to Taunton Wednesday.