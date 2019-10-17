Foxboro High senior Grace Boudreau led the defense with 12 digs to go along with her six kills and two blocks, but the Warrior volleyball team was swept by Canton in a 3-0 Hockomock League defeat.
Following the 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 league verdict against the Bulldogs, the Warriors (8-8) will need to win two of its final four games to earn a MIAA Tournament berth.
Pam Nelson complemented the defense with 11 digs to go with her seven service points. Kelsey Treweek had eight digs and Shakirah Ketant had two blocks and two kills.
Senior Sara Addeche added five service points including two aces.
E Kelsey Treweek (13 digs, two aces) was among the standouts for Foxboro Thursday, but the Warriors were handed a 3-0 league defeat against host King Philip.
Boudreau contributed six kills and one block against a tough KP front line in the 25-7, 25-21, 25-16 league verdict. Grace Fortune added six service points.
Foxboro (8-8) will host Milford on Thursday before traveling to Stoughton on Monday and hosting Sharon on Wednesday.