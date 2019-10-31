Next up for the Foxboro High volleyball team? The program’s first MIAA Tournament game since 2012.
The Warriors (11-9) earned the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Medfield on Friday in the Division 2 Central Sectional tournament.
“It’s so exciting, it’s pretty crazy,” senior captain Sara Addeche said prior to the Warriors completing their regular season last week.
Medfield has recorded a 14-6 record against Tri-Valley League competition and won seven of their last eight matches to conclude the regular season.
However, coach Vicki Santana is hoping the veteran leadership with seven seniors will guide the program to its first MIAA Tournament win since they did so in 2012.
“The experience is there and the knowledge of the game is there,” Santana said.
E Kelsey Treweek (20 digs) and Pam Nelson (16 digs) led the defensive effort, but Foxboro concluded its regular season with a 3-1 league defeat to North Attleboro. Grace Boudreau (16 kills) and Shakirah Ketant (four blocks) played well for Warriors in the 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 verdict.
E Boudreau had 17 kills and 23 digs as the Warriors earned a 3-2 league victory over Sharon. Ketant added seven kills and Grace Fortune chipped in with 23 digs and 12 serving points as Foxboro rallied for a thrilling five-set decision over Sharon, 25-16, 26-28, 25-27, 25-19, 17-15.