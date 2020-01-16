Jack Watts and Kirk Leach each scored two goals, both tallying their second goals on empty net shots over the final 90 seconds, as the Warriors earned a 4-1 Hockomock League victory over Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Espen Reager in goal for Foxboro blanked the Tigers in both the first and third periods.
“We kept coming at them,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said after the game.
Foxboro tallied a trio of third period goals to break a 1-1 tie after 30 minutes with Watts’ first goal, in the first minute of the final session with Leach assisting, proving to be the game-winner. Leach, who assisted on both goals by Watts, had put Foxboro in front in the first period.
The Warriors (2-3-1) next host Franklin Saturday at 7 p.m.