The boys’ basketball team powered through to beat Milford 57 to 51 on Tuesday.
Brandon Borde scored 13 of his 19 points during the third quarter, powering the Foxboro Warriors to within two wins of an MIAA Tournament berth with the league win over the Scarlet Hawks.
Foxboro (9-7) owned a 28-24 lead at halftime and took a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter behind Borde’s exploits.
Kevin Gallagher added 15 points, while Ryan Hughes had eight and Donald Rogers seven. “We got the stops on defense that we needed in the fourth quarter,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. The Warriors visit Stoughton Friday.