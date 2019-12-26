The Foxboro High wrestling program had a trio of competitors finish the Mike Melish Duals in Foxboro unbeaten this weekend including Ryan Addeche, Aidan Dow and Aidan Hughes.
Addeche (160 pounds), Dow (195) and Hughes (285) all went an unbeaten 4-0 on the day with two wins by pin. The trio propelled the Warriors to a second-place finish following a loss to Sharon in the title bout.
Sharon earned a 40-27 victory over Foxboro in the final. The Warriors had previously defeated Nauset (56-24), Bristol Plymouth-Coyle Cassidy (56-24) and Plymouth North (52-21).
“We’re excited, they looked good,” Foxboro coach Bill Ivatts said. “Like I told them after, they definitely stepped their wrestling up. We won some matches that we probably weren’t supposed to, which is good to see.”
The Warriors had five wrestler earn three wins in four matches with Yousef Nasri (113, two pins), John Kerry (132, two pins), Max Kornbluth (145, two pins), Jeremy Neale (152, one pin) and Trent Rennie (160, three pins).
Jake Frasier (106), Sean Bubencik (120) and TJ Whitehouse (126) each recorded two wins in their four matches. Whitehouse won two matches by pin while Frasier and Bubencik each had one win by pin.
“We’re definitely on the up and up,” Ivatts said.
“I’m just excited for the young guys in our lineup getting all this new experience.”
E The second-place finish at the Melish Duals followed a 52-23, non-league defeat to Brockton last Wednesday.
Rennie (160) and Troy Osbourne (220) each won by pin.
Foxboro will travel to Lowell for a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.