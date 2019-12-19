It’s a much different dynamic than past years for coach Bill Ivatts and the Foxboro High wrestling program.
Foxboro (24-6 last year), who was the Division 3 South Sectional runner-up prior to taking third at the Division 3 State meet, not only graduated seven seniors, but also had a handful of expected key pieces not return this winter.
Among them is three-time South Sectional champion and defending Division 3 champion Shayne Kerrigan, who tallied 104 career wins in three years.
“This is by far the youngest team I’ve had at Foxboro,” seventh-year coach Bill Ivatts said. “It’s a whole new group, a different group.
“It’s exciting, it’s just, I want to do well, especially for the seniors that stuck it out this year and I think we definitely have an outside shot,” Ivatts added.
“Our lineup is solid. It’s just that we don’t have any of the big guns we’ve had in the past. But we have kids in every weight class that can win at the varsity level and have, I think, a winning record at the varsity level.”
The Warriors will have a group of wrestlers returning from previous years. Senior captain Aidan Dow (195 pounds) is a two-year starter, who wrestled at South Sectionals last year, while fellow captain Sean Gallagher (182) earned varsity experience last year.
Senior Aaron Kaplan will start the season on the sideline, but Ivatts is hopeful he’ll return to the 170-pound weight class while 160-pound junior Trent Rennie saw time at 152 pounds last year and returns with varsity experience.
Sean Bubencik (120) returns after being on the sectional roster at 106 last year. Junior Jeremy Neale, who was a starter at 106 as a freshman, fills in the 152-pound weight class while TJ Whitehouse (126/132) fills into the lower weight classes.
“I don’t want to say it’s a rebuilding year because I think we do still have a shot at winning a whole bunch of things, and having a shot, and doing things well, but it’s definitely different in an approach coaching-wise,” Ivatts said.
Sophomore Max Kornbluth (145) saw minimal varsity time last year while junior John Kerry (132/138) will see his first varsity matches.
Freshman Jake Frasier (106), freshman Yusef Nasari (113), junior Matt Simone (138), sophomore Ryan Addeche and Aidan Hughes (285) will round out the varsity line up.
“It’s definitely the funnest group I’ve had,” Ivatts said. “There’s a big up-swing to not having the older guys in the lineup, we’re going to get these young guys a lot of experience. They’re going to get 30-40 varsity matches and that will be good for years to come.
“It’s a big challenge infront of us this year,” Ivatts said of the Warriors, who open up the season against Brockton on Wednesday.