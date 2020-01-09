The Foxboro High wrestling team bounced back in a big way as they competed in the Whitman-Hanson Panther Invitational over the weekend, finishing fifth of 16 teams, and earned a Hockomock League win over Stoughton on Tuesday.
In the Davenport Divisional matchup, five Foxboro wrestlers won their matches by pin while four others won by decision as the Warriors earned a 42-27 victory.
T.J. Whitehouse, Jon Carey, Jeremy Neale, Sean McElhinney and Troy Osborne all won by pin for the Warriors while Sean Bubencik, Max Kornbluth, Sean Gallagher and Aiden Dow also earned wins.
And in their invitational over the weekend, the Warriors compiled 127 points with seven wrestlers placing inside the top-six. Foxboro, however, was well-behind first-place Brockton (191.5 points), who placed seven wrestlers in the top-three.
Ryan Addeche earned the highest placement for the Warriors as he finished third over behind a 2-1 record while both of his wins by first-period pin.
Jonathan Cummiskey-carey (135 pounds) and Aiden Dow (195 pounds) each finished fourth overall with two wins in their four matches.
James Fraser (106), Yussuf Nasri (113) and Sean Gallagher (182) all finished fifth overall with four wins in five matches. All three wrestlers won their final three matches in the consolation bracket.
Ben Ferguson (285) was the final Warrior who placed as he took sixth behind two wins in two matches.
Following a first-round bye, Addeche defeated Quincy’s Lane Lowry with a pin in 53 seconds. After a loss by decision, Addeche bounced back in the consolation bracket to win his third-place match with a pin at 1:47.
Dow earned a win by first-period pin over Marshfield’s Dave Gianino prior to defeating Boston College’s Patrick Minihane by 9-3 decision. Cummiskey-carey also recorded two wins by pin in his first two matched including a third-period fall against Whitman-Hanson’s Braden Kain prior to a second-period pin over Austin Macarthur (Bristol-Plymouth/Coyle Cassidy). Both wrestlers lost their final two matches, including their third-place contest.
Fraser earned two wins by first-period pin in the consolation bracket, prior to defeating Weymouth’s Nicholas Swan by 13-7 decision in his fifth-place match.
Nasri tallied three of his four wins by first-period pin before claiming a win by 11-5 decision over Quincy’s Michael Colantonio in the match for fifth place. Nasri bounced back in a big way in the consolation bracket, earning two wins by pin while wrestling just 1:10 total.
Gallagher claimed one win by pin in his first consolation match. He then recorded a 9-4 win by decision over Stoughton’s Luca Sindeaux and advanced to the fifth-place match where he earned a 5-2 win by decision over Brockton Armandy Benoit.
Ferguson earned the placement behind two consecutive wins in the consolation bracket over Sandwich’s Ej Harbilas (pin in 14 seconds) and Brockton’s Tyler Hilaire (6-4 win by decision). Ferguson concluded as he fell in his fifth-place match.
The Warriors will travel to Canton for a dual meet on Wednesday.