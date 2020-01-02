Foxboro High wrestling coach Bill Ivatts knew going in that the highly competitive George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament could be an eye opener for the younger Warrior program.
It proved the case as the Warriors finished 68th in the 80-team field with 25 total points as they did not have a wrestler place in the top-8.
Five different wrestlers were held without a win while three teammates finished with two wins.
Jonathan Cummiskey-carey (132 pounds), Ryan Addeche (170) and Aiden Dow (195) each finished with two wins in four matches.
Cummiskey-carey was among the most impressive Warriors on the day as he finished with a pair of first-period pins. Cummiskey-carey pinned Xavier Vargas of Hampden Charter in just 42 seconds during his first consolation match. He then advanced to the next round of the consolation bracket only to pin Canton’s Jack Turano in 30 seconds.
Addeche compiled both of his wins by decision. He opened his tournament with a 11-4 win over Newton North’s Schuyler Silvas before pulling out a 6-5 win by decision over Boston College High’s Callan Noonan in his first consolation match.
Dow was the third Warrior to claim two wins on the tournament. He earned a win by 14-4 major decision in the first round over Winchester’s Ethan Cobbold prior to a win by 10-3 decision in his first match in the consolation bracket against Brookline’s Raphael Burgos.
Fellow Foxboro wrestlers Yussuf Nasri (113) earned one win by decision in the first round, Jeremy Neale (152) finished with one win by pin, Trent Rennie (160) earned one win by decision in the first round and Sean Gallagher (182) earned a win by decision in his first consolation match.
Foxboro will travel to Whitman-Hanson Saturday before hosting Stoughton on Tuesday.