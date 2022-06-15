Just three years ago, the Boston Bruins were in the Stanley Cup Final, playing in Game 7 on home ice against an inferior opponent. It was the third time in a dozen years that the team had been in the Final.
Three years later, after head coach Bruce Cassidy’s sixth straight appearance in the postseason of leading the Black and Gold, the 57-year-old coach was summarily and somewhat clandestinely fired last Monday night during the aftermath of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Warriors.
Cassidy, who took over for Claude Julien in Feb. 2017, was a tremendous coach for the Bruins, leading the club to a 271-131-52 record (and a Jack Adams Trophy win as Coach of the Year in 2020, in which the B’s won the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record in the pandemic-abbreviated season). Only the Capitals (273-132-48) and Lightning (288-130-36) posted better records during his tenure, and those organizations have won three of the five Stanley Cups handed out over that stretch, and Cassidy would’ve had a chalice of his own had the Black and Gold’s best players showed up in that embarrassing 2019 Game 7 of the Cup Final.
It is very debatable whether Cassidy deserved to get canned after the team was ousted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round of this spring’s playoffs. His record speaks for itself, but it was clear that he treated the veteran players differently from the younger players, and Cassidy was known for benching players if they had a particularly bad game.
While this may seem to be normal behavior for a coach (and it was clear that his predecessor, Julien, employed similar tactics), it also appeared that some younger players were afraid to take chances and risk mistakes that would send them up to the press level of TD Garden to take in the next night’s game. Cassidy regularly admitted he gave Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci preferential treatment because as winners of the franchise’s only Stanley Cup in a half-century, they had earned a pass more so than the younger players.
In 2008, when Cassidy and Sweeney began working together, turning green players into NHL stalwarts was a shared mission. Cassidy was Rob Murray’s assistant in Providence for the AHL team, while Sweeney was director of player development en route to his eventual promotion to GM.
During Cassidy’s eight AHL seasons, Rask, Marchand, David Pastrnak, Anton Khudobin, Kevan Miller, Johnny Boychuk, Adam McQuaid, and Ryan Spooner were among the players that improved enough to earn permanent promotions to the parent club. That success convinced Sweeney, now the GM, to promote Cassidy to Boston in 2016-’17 as Julien’s assistant, and it was also logical for Sweeney to give the keys to the club after firing Julien on Feb. 7, 2017 (famously during one of the Patriots’ Duck Boat parades).
That run to the Stanley Cup Final three years ago should have been Cassidy’s crowning achievement, but while the team showed some feistiness in winning two of three games in St. Louis, including a Game-6 victory that forced the decisive championship opportunity on Garden ice, the fact is that the Bruins lost three of four home games during that stretch, and that depressing performance vs. the Blues in Game 7 remains for some one of the most disappointing losses in Boston sports history.
The Bruins earned the NHL’s best record the following season, but in the second round of the pandemic bubble, Rask left the team to tend to family business back in Boston and the Presidents’ Trophy winners, playing with a couple of back-up goaltenders, were no match for the eventual Cup champions, the Lightning.
Last season, after knocking off the powerful Capitals in the opening round of the playoffs, the Bruins again underachieved, falling to what seemed like an average Islanders team. Boston led that series, 2-1, and then dropped the next three, including a 6-2 Game-6 drubbing. It was revealed later that Rask was playing with a torn labrum that eventually ended his career after offseason hip surgery, but somebody made the decision to keep a clearly sub-par Rask in net while promising rookie Jeremy Swayman was kept on the bench.
This past season, Boston got rocked by the Hurricanes in three regular-season meetings, but pushed Carolina to a seventh game in their opening-round playoff series before the Canes ultimately prevailed in a series in which the home team won every game.
Cassidy was told that his coaching status was “status quo” at the season-ending meetings with Sweeney and team president Cam Neely, but three weeks after that he was dismissed with a year left on his contract.
Sweeney said in a mid-week press conference that he didn’t really want to fire Cassidy, so it seems that he was probably pressured from the higher-ups, including the Jacobs family ownership group.
The Jacobses over their 47-year oversight of the Bruins have proven over and over again that they know little about NHL hockey, and if they were involved in this firing, it is a bad look and gives some conspiracy theorists the idea that the Jacobses were disappointed that they didn’t get another Cup run to line their coffers with ticket sales and concessions at TD Garden, and instead had to watch the Garden’s co-tenants, the Celtics, have the run of the place during their run to the NBA Finals.
No matter what happened, the Bruins are probably in big trouble heading into the coming seasons, with Bergeron contemplating retirement, Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy having undergone surgeries that will delay their return to the ice this fall, and Pastrnak entering the final year of his contract.
Meanwhile, Cassidy was not out of work for long, as he was hired by the talented but underachieving Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, so it’s nice that Cassidy is getting another chance to coach quality players
Still, however it happened that the B’s lost their sole ace in the hole for 2022-23 with a top-notch head coach being dismissed for no really good reason, it does not bode well for the franchise’s quest for only its second Stanley Cup title in the last 50 years.