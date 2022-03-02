The Boston Celtics’ original “Big Three” of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish won three NBA championships together, are all in the Hall of Fame, and fittingly have their jersey numbers retired and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.
A fourth member of that Celtics’ team, the late Dennis Johnson, who was part of the 1984 and 1986 championship teams, was posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame and had his number retired by the Celtics in 1991.
Amazingly, a fifth member of that 1986 powerhouse team —sixth man Bill Walton — has also been enshrined in Springfield, so it’s evident what kind of team that 1986 juggernaut posed to opponents — a team that went 50-1 at home that season, including the playoffs.
In 2007, Celtics Director of Player Operations Danny Ainge — also a member of those 1980s championship teams — wheeled and dealed to create another Big Three, and that trio immediately led the Green to their 17th, and most recent, NBA title in the spring of 2008.
Paul Pierce, who spent 15 seasons with the Celtics, finally received his long-awaited ring, thanks to the acquisition of his new teammates, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. There was no question that Pierce’s No. 34 would eventually be retired by the Celtics.
The status of the other two guys has certainly been up for debate. Garnett changed the culture of the team almost immediately upon his arrival, with his passion and dedication to the game and his new team were unquestioned. Still, he only played six seasons in Boston, and only played 57 games in 2008-09 due to injuries, and he was unable to participate in the playoffs and watched helplessly as Boston was unable to successfully defend its title, losing in the East semifinals to Orlando.
I have written before about how the Celtics franchise has ridiculously retired way too many numbers (22, the most of any professional sports franchise in North America), so I was a bit dismayed when I heard that the organization would be retiring Garnett’s number this month during a halftime ceremony.
To me, five-plus years of playing time in Boston are not enough time to really put a stamp on a team and a franchise that is worthy of the organization’s highest honor, but given that the Celtics were 22 seasons removed from their last NBA championship when Garnett and Allen arrived, and KG was, as mentioned, the new face of the team almost immediately and made the Celtics a much more imposing foe for opposing teams, I have finally come to terms with No. 5 heading to the Garden rafters on March 13.
But in recent days, the idea of Allen’s number also being retired has been raised in the local media. Fan favorite Kendrick Perkins, who played with both Garnett and Allen on that 2008 championship team and is now a commentator on ESPN, said last week, “Paul got his jersey retired. ‘KG’ getting his jersey retired in a few weeks. Hey man, retire Ray Allen’s jersey,” Perkins said to vocal agreement from show host Marcus Spears. “Let’s everyone just stop with the bull—-. Stop it now, and retire Ray Allen’s jersey, man.”
Now look, Ray Allen was a tremendous basketball player. He is justly in the Naismith Hall along with Pierce and Garnett, and played 19 NBA seasons and won titles in Boston along with one five seasons later when he was a member of the LeBron-led Miami Heat. But his impact in Boston was nowhere near Garnett’s, and I would heatedly dispute him being deserving of having his No. 20 hanging in the Garden.
Yes, he was a key figure on those Celtics teams that went to the NBA Finals twice in three seasons, and he was an All-Star three times in Boston, but he only played here five seasons, and the season after the Celtics heartbreakingly fell in seven games to the East Finals to the Heat, he took less money to leave the C’s and head to South Beach to join LeBron, which reportedly ticked off members of the Celtics, primarily Garnett and Pierce.
Here’s more ammunition for my argument. When Allen arrived via trade from Seattle in 2007, he was averaging 24.6 PPG; when he left Boston in 2012, he was averaging 16.7 PPG during the regular season. And his playoff stats were even worse, and probably cost Boston the opportunity to win Banner 18 in 2010.
In 2009, with KG unable to play, Allen averaged 23.4 points per game in the seven-game first-round series with the Bulls, but in the seven-game loss to the Magic a round later, he scored just 13.1 PPG, shooting just 34 percent from the floor and a hideous 19 percent from three-point range as the Celtics were snuffed out even before the conference finals.
In 2010, with KG back and the team seemingly headed for another rematch with the Lakers in the Finals, Allen submitted these numbers: 19.4 PPG in the first-round matchup with the Heat on 53-percent shooting; 15.7 PPG in the East semis against the Cavs on 42.5-percent shooting; 15.7 PPG in the East Finals against the Magic on 43.7-percent shooting; and in the Finals against the Lakers, he averaged 14.6 PPG on 36.7 percent shooting as the Celtics fell in seven games, despite leading three-games-to-two heading back to LA.
But if you take an even closer look at Allen’s performance against LA, you would see that he shot 3-for-8 in the Game-1 loss, he was 0-for-13 in the Game-3 loss, and 3-for-14 in the Game-7 showdown. In all, in those three Celtics losses in the Finals, Allen shot 6-for-35, for a glorious shooting percentage of 17.1.
In his final three playoff series for the Green, in the spring of 2012, he averaged 11.8, 8.9, and 11.9 PPG, along with shooting percentages of 44.7, 38.3, and 37.7 as Boston was eliminated in the East Finals by Allen’s future team, the Heat.
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I have presented to you a worthy synopsis of Ray Allen’s five – five! — seasons in Boston, and if you still feel that he is worthy of having the organization give him the ultimate honor of having his number retired in the Garden rafters — well, you probably feel like Rajon Rondo also deserves to be up there.
And don’t get me started on him!