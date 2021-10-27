In the spring of 2005, then-New York Times beat writer Buster Olney wrote a book entitled “The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty,” which focused primarily on the Yankees’ seven-game World Series loss to the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks in the fall of 2001.
Given that the Pinstripers would win the AL East the subsequent five seasons, would return to the World Series in 2003, and seemed to be on a collision course for a return to the Fall Classic before their epic collapse to the Red Sox in 2004, I always wondered how Olney knew that the Yankees’ “dynasty” — a six-year period in which the team won four championships and appeared in the World Series five times — was actually over in the fall of 2001.
I bring this up because I feel that what Patriots fans are watching unfold over in Foxboro in 2021 marks the definitive end of the New England football dynasty, which has existed practically non-stop from Super Bowl XXXVI in 2001 through the team’s 2018 championship.
That the end of the dynasty coincides with Tom Brady’s last Super Bowl appearance as a Patriot in that victory over the Rams no longer seems coincidental. Brady subsequently showed that he still had championship mettle by leading one of the worst franchises in all of sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs last February.
Meanwhile, the organization he left behind, seemingly in the capable hands of his longtime head coach Bill Belichick, had stumbled to a 7-9 record last year under washed-up QB Cam Newton, and is 3-4 out of the blocks this season.
It’s probably hard for Patriots fans to believe that the franchise no longer has the mystique that it once had, and that it could actually be, umm, mediocre or even worse, but those are the facts, ladies and gentlemen, and it’s more than likely that Feb. 3, 2019 — 17 years to the day after New England’s first championship — marked the end of the Patriots’ dynasty, similar to Nov. 4, 2001, serving as the headstone for the Yankees’ six-year run of greatness.
Perhaps you’re saying, “Wait a minute.” This 2021 Patriots team isn’t that bad: it’s 3-4, but it lost a pair of games to Super Bowl contenders that came right down to the wire. New England lost 19-17 earlier this month to Brady’s Bucs in his return to his old stomping grounds, and 10 days ago dropped an overtime thriller to the improved Cowboys. So in effect, you’re saying, they could very easily be 5-2 rather than 3-4.
Absolutely not, I say, and if you’d look beyond your Patriots footie pajamas and Pat Patriot facemask you’d realize that the Patriots just aren’t good anymore, and it’s getting more and more than likely that their head coach isn’t anymore, either.
Really? Let’s go back to the night of Oct. 27, 2019, when the Brady-led Patriots boasted an 8-0 record. Yup, you heard that right, 8-0. They then proceeded to go 4-4 the rest of the way, and prior to the team’s first loss of the season in prime time to the Ravens, Brady told NBC that he was “the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL.” After that 12-4 season resulted in a rare wild-card slot for New England, the team proceeded to get embarrassed at home by the 9-7 Tennessee Titans, 20-13, and two months later Brady was Tampa-bound and Bill Belichick was left empty-handed, settling for Newton four months later and setting in motion the 7-9 season that was to follow in 2020. So in exactly two years’ time, going back to that October night in 2019, the Patriots have gone 14-18, and if you deduct the games against the moribund Jets, the record’s 10-18.
“One bad year,” you might say about 2020, “an outlier.” No it isn’t. Are Patriots fans watching what has happened this season prior to this past Sunday? Turnovers. Stupid penalties. Bad timeouts. Failing to grind out victories late in games. These are all hallmarks of bad teams, and certainly not past Patriots teams. But this is what this New England team is right now.
And they are only 3-4 now because they have already played the 1-5 NY Jets twice, winning 25-6 in the Jersey swamp back on Sept. 25, and narrowly — narrowly — topping the still-winless Houston Texans after rallying from 13 points down in the second half.
And the losses? Sure, it’s no sin to lose to the defending champions or the Cowboys, who are 6-1 and 5-1, respectively, but how can one possibly explain in retrospect the Patriots’ opening-week loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium? The Dolphins have lost six straight since that opening victory, and were outscored 161-82 over their subsequent five contests after winning in Foxboro, including a 35-0 loss to Buffalo and a 45-17 drubbing to the Bucs. Heck, Miami two weeks ago lost in London to a Jaguars team that had lost 20 straight games heading into that matchup, and last weekend dropped a home contest to the putrid Falcons.
And what about the Week-3 home loss to the Saints? New Orleans was playing its third straight game on the road after departing its home city in late August because of Hurricane Ida, and was coming off a 26-7 loss to the decidedly mediocre Carolina Hurricanes. Yet the Saints came into Gillette and blew out the obviously overconfident and under-prepared Patriots by a 28-13 score. A week later, that same Saints team lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Giants.
Hence, the Pats are 3-4 after taking the rematch against the Jets this past Sunday in Foxboro, but is that a legitimate win, even with a 41-point margin of victory? The Jets, after all, haven’t made the playoffs since way back in 2010, and over the past two seasons have gone just 3-19.
Still, New England probably feels good about routing the Jets Sunday, but how confident should Patriots fans feel about the rest of the schedule? After all, they are at the 4-2 LA Chargers, at the 3-4 Panthers, home to the 4-3 Browns, at the 3-3 Falcons, home to the 5-2 Titans (with wins already over the Bills and Chiefs), and have a pair of matchups with the 4-2 Bills, road dates with the 3-4 Colts and the 1-6 Dolphins, and a home tilt with the 1-5 Jaguars.
Any gimmes in there? I see maybe four games in which New England should be favored, but even if they win all of those, it’s still more than likely the team will end the season with a record somewhere all the lines of 7-10 or worse, and this is on the heels of the 7-9 season last year.
This kind of drop-off is on the head coach, clearly, and it’s obvious in past years he has screwed up numerous drafts and certainly mishandled the Brady and Stephon Gilmore situations. And here are some more fun facts, with thanks to the Dallas Star-Telegram:
“The Patriots are currently 3-4, and it looks like Belichick will now have two winning records in eight seasons without Brady — Cleveland in 1994 and New England in 2008, when Brady missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury.
▪ Coach Belichick is now 28-32 with the Patriots in games that Brady didn’t start.
▪ Coach Belichick is now 64-76 in games that Brady didn’t start.
▪ Coach Belichick’s winning percentage in Cleveland was .450.
▪ Coach Belichick’s winning percentage in New England without Brady is .460.”
Last time I looked, Tom Brady was not on the New England roster, and now the Patriots are facing their second straight losing season after finishing above .500 for 19 consecutive seasons, and that back-to-back record of sub-.500 hasn’t happened to the franchise since 1992-’93.
Face it, folks: the dynasty is over and done with, and probably isn’t returning anytime soon.