Back in the summer of 2007, in the non-glory days when the New England region “only” had four team championships to its name in the 2000s, three of the teams were seemingly on the upswing, while the fourth one, the Boston Celtics, had their fans shaking their collective heads about what the franchise was doing.
Fifteen summers ago, the Red Sox were headed to their second World Series championship in four seasons, three years after the Curse-breaking fall of 2004; the Patriots were coming off a reasonably successful 12-4 regular season, but were laying the groundwork for their perfect 16-0 2007 regular season; and the Bruins, though they were coming off a disappointing 35-41-6 non-playoff campaign, had at least restored their roster the season before by inking high-profile players like Zdeno Chara and Marc Savard to a lineup that already was building credibility with budding superstars like 21-year-old Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Andrew Ference, Phil Kessel, Marco Sturm, and a 32-year-old goaltender named Tim Thomas. Four seasons later, they were Stanley Cup champions.
Meanwhile, the Celtics in the summer of 2007 were coming off a disheartening 24-58 season in which they had the second-worst record in the entire NBA, and it marked the second straight year that the storied franchise hadn’t reached the playoffs, and their championship drought was at 21 seasons.
Fast-forward to the summer of 2022, and it seems like the only team that seems to know what the heck it’s doing is those same Celtics, who are coming off an NBA Finals appearance, while the other trio of local teams is confounding its fans about how they’re going to go about contending for, much less playing for, championships in the near future.
Red Sox fans probably understand that even though the team was a World Series champion just four years ago, a lot of roster turnover (along with swelled heads and complacency) inevitably changed the team’s championship prospects – heck, even the Washington Nationals, the 2019 World Series champs, are just 39-78 and in last place just three seasons after they won it all — but the Sox were just contending for a berth in the Fall Classic less than a year ago, and now they, like the Nationals, find themselves in last place in their division with a gruesome 58-59 record. They are three-and-a-half games behind the perceived weak link in the AL East, the Orioles, who have quietly rallied to go six games over .500 and wedge themselves into the wild-card race.
How can this be, Sox fans lament. This Red Sox team was two games from the World Series last October and it has the sixth-highest payroll in all of MLB, at nearly $208 million, while those Orioles are the majors’ cheapest organization, with a payroll of just $43.5 million.
Sox excuse-makers can point to the fact that the team has suffered a rash of injuries lately, including to bargain-basement pitching additions Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, along with a wrist injury to second baseman Trevor Story, but Hill (4-5, 4.75 ERA) and Wacha (7-1, 2.44) had merely been adequate since their additions, and their ages (42 and 31, respectively) and one-year contracts suggest that they were merely stopgaps for a season while the supposed rapidly improving Sox farm system continues to blossom. Meanwhile, the high-priced Story (six years, $140M) is second on the team in home runs with 15, but he is hitting just .221, 30 points below his 2021 average, and this marks his worst season average-wise in his seven-year career.
All told, the Red Sox have around $65 million of their payroll on the injured list right now, led by Story ($20M) and Chris Sale ($20M), who continues to suffer injuries over and over again — often in clandestine or unlucky circumstances – after the team re-signed the lanky lefty to a five-year, $145 million extension earlier than they needed to, and have now received just 36 starts in four years because of various ailments and surgeries.
The Sox are also still on the hook for the recently departed Jackie Bradley Jr.’s $17.5M contract in 2022, along with the remnants of current Dodger David Price’s remaining Boston contract, which totals another $16 million.
These last two expenditures will be off the books next season, but soon too could be the current expiring contracts from current Red Sox players Xander Bogaerts ($20M, with an opt-out after this season), DH J.D. Martinez ($22M), and starter Nathan Eovaldi ($17M), so that means that Boston, should it lose all of those players to free agency, should have at least $92 million to spend either in free agency, or, more wisely, to lock up its impending free agents, Eovaldi, Bogaerts, and third baseman Rafael Devers, who becomes a free agent after next season.
So why is the team not locking them up now, or making reasonable offers to make them at least believe that they’re still valued and know that their big paydays will be fairly imminent?
Why did the team trade away popular catcher Christian Vazquez at the trading deadline, even though he was one of the majors’ best-hitting catchers and a member of the 2018 championship team? And why was no member of the Sox’ front office in Houston at the time the trades were announced to tell free-agents-to-be Vazquez and reliever Jake Diekman in person that they were being dealt?
Why has the team continued to throw flunkies like Bobby Dalbec (batting a whopping .207) and Franchy Cordero (.219) at first base for the better part of the season before acquiring veteran Eric Hosmer at the deadline -– a move that contradicted the team’s sell-now attitude at the trade deadline when it seemed reasonable to believe that the team would no longer contend for the rest of the season?
And why did the team part with Gold-Glove outfielder Bradley Jr. and stick with up-and-comer Jarren Duran, who at nearly 26 should be showing us something at the major-league level, and instead is only displaying to us in living color that he can’t play outfield defense, and also can’t hit major-league pitching (.225, three HRs)?
Meanwhile, guys like Mookie Betts (.274, 26 HRs for the Dodgers) and Andrew Benintendi (hitting .320 for the Royals before being dealt to the Yankees) have predictably flourished with their new teams, while the players that the Sox got back in those deals have been merely “Meh” players. Don’t the Red Sox have scouts that can judge talent and make deals that allow them to receive comparable value in return in these blockbuster trades? Apparently not.
So it appears that the current Red Sox players and fans are turning on Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and his minions, the free-agents-to-be seemingly haven’t been approached for market-value contract extensions, and the on-field product continues to sink, going 16-28 since June 26 and is still waiting for its first legitimate series win all season against its AL East Rivals, and yes, that includes the Orioles, and yes, it’s mid-August and they’re still waiting.
Fear not, though, Boston fans: the upcoming Celtics season tips off in about nine weeks. Otherwise, what continues to surround the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins?
Chaos, confusion, and dread.