Well, it took 99 days of owners locking out players, but the game of baseball is finally returning to its proper place in the lives of those who still care about it.
While this lockout was unfolding, seemingly without an easy resolution in sight, one of the more popular discussions about the game among its proponents and sports talk radio was the acknowledgement of how different baseball is from the other major sports.
The fact that it is so distinct from other leagues could be partly responsible as to why the lockdown happened in the first place, and why it was drawn out so long. Sure, the NFL, NHL, and NBA have all had their shares of labor strife, but they always seemed to work things out in a favorable amount of time, other than the lost NHL season of 2004, which was also the result of an owner lockout.
But it always seems that when baseball shuts down, it is for lengthier amounts of time and over seemingly marginal issues, and the stubbornness of both sides is rooted in the fact that they think the game is bigger than it actually is, and is perfect as it is, so changes be damned.
The game of baseball dates back to around 1846, believe it or not, and it had an approximately 20-year head start on football, which was played at the college level for at least two decades before it became a pro sport.
But because baseball has resisted change for so long, it no longer appeals to a certain demographic of fan, particularly the younger generations. To wit, when was the last time you saw a pick-up game being played in a local sandlot? They used to be commonplace in the 1950s through the 1980s, but somewhere along the way the game lost its luster, and pickup games of basketball, football, and even soccer took hold and became more appealing.
And that’s because those sports evolved and made changes to better accommodate the players and fans, and that’s why all four of the other sports are flourishing now while baseball is getting stagnant and almost unwatchable under the current rules, or lack of, in place.
So how is baseball so profoundly different? Here are some examples.
>Well, let’s look at the recent lockout. These work stoppages keep happening because the agreements that are ultimately agreed-upon are only for five-year periods? Why? The existing NHL collective bargaining agreement, ratified in January 2013, was scheduled to expire on Sept. 15, 2022, but the two sides chose not to wait until the last minute (as baseball did), and agreed to an extension that will now expire Sept. 15, 2026. The current NFL agreement was ratified in 2020 and extends through the 2030 season, and the NBA’s CBA was ratified by NBPA membership in December 2016, took effect on July 1, 2017, and runs through the 2023-’24 NBA season. Baseball, however, feels that its game changes significantly over a short time — which is laughable, actually — so it only sets five-year agreements.
>Baseball is the only one of the four major US sports to not have a salary cap. Oh, they have the competitive balance tax (CBT), which sets an amount of money a team can spend on its roster each year before becoming liable for penalties if they spend above a certain amount. So it’s kind of a salary cap, but not really, because teams routinely go far above the CBT level, most recently the 2018 Red Sox, who one might argue “bought” the World Series title that year, similar to how most of the NY Yankee world championships were landed when they annually had the highest payroll in the game. For what it’s worth, baseball also has no minimum payroll floor, so that’s why teams like the Pirates, Orioles, and Marlins can pay their entire teams somewhere between $30 million and $55 million, while the Mets, Dodgers, and Yankees currently have payrolls over $200 million. Baseball masks this discrepancy by having in place a revenue-sharing system that allows the lower-market teams to collect some of the profits made by the more financially successful teams — no other sport has this, and in many ways it doesn’t make sense and makes it easy for smaller cities’ ownership to be cheap and complacent.
>Remember “Spygate”? When the Patriots were caught stealing sideline signals via videotaping in 2007, the league almost immediately implemented radio signals between the coaching staff and the QB, and with the defensive captain when that squad was on the field. Meanwhile, baseball has been dealing with sign-stealing for nearly its entire history, and yet it refuses to adopt a technology that would allow catchers to communicate pitch calls with the pitcher and defense. As a result, the games routinely last three to four hours nightly because there is so much nonverbal back-and-forth among pitchers, catchers, and the dugout. If the NFL can figure it out so quickly, baseball should be able to implement some measure that would speed up the game, at least to some extent. But batters stepping in and out of the batter’s box after every pitch — think Nomar, Pedroia, and Papi — also slow down the game.
>Ah, the speed of the game. Baseball has always prided itself on the fact that it has no clock, as all four of the other major sports do, but this has started to be a detriment to the game instead of a creature comfort. “This is the way it’s always been done.” Well, fans of the sport are getting tired of sitting down to watch their Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. on a weeknight and find the games routinely not ending until 10:30 or even 11 p.m. That’s why a pitch clock, similar to the ones implemented throughout the MLB minor-league systems, needs to be added next year, when the owners will be able to unilaterally make some rule changes. Baseball needs to speed up if it’s ever going to appeal to younger generations again, because those sports fans are accustomed to no more than three hours for an NFL game, 2.5 hours for an NHL or NBA game, and exactly two hours for a soccer game. Baseball, with no clock and always having the possibility of an extra-inning game lasting until the rooster crows in the morning, needs to address this.
>Ever wonder why baseball is the only sport that requires the coaching staff to wear uniforms? Connie Mack in the early 1900s always wore a suit, and he was pretty much the last one to do so. Can you imagine Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots wearing a No. 1 uniform, or Bruce Cassidy wearing the black and gold spoked-B behind the Bruins bench? MLB requires coaches on the field, i.e., base coaches and pitching coaches, to be in uniform, but managers are not, yet they always have, because “This is the way it’s always been done.”
>Did you ever realize that baseball is the only sport (other than soccer) that doesn’t allow players to return to play after they’ve been taken out? I don’t think that this issue of substitution will ever change, and why would it when “This is the way it’s always been done.”
>Every other sport has dimensions for its fields that are standard for every team; baseball allows every stadium to be different from each other, hence Boston’s Green Monster, Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, and Tal’s Hill, a curious graded incline in straightaway center field at Houston’s Minute Maid Park that was removed in 2016.
>Baseball is the only sport where the defense controls the ball, players can make out-of-bounds plays like reaching into the stands to catch a foul ball, and teams cannot sit on a lead and run out the clock — they have to continue playing until the 27th out is made in the game.
Yup, baseball is pretty much the same game that it has always been, for better or worse, but when owners have better flexibility toward which to make subtle rule changes beginning next year, perhaps then we’ll see a version of the game that will still inherently be the same, but will have just enough long-awaited alterations to bring back the disenfranchised and impatient fans of the game. Let’s hope so.