As a born-but-not-bred native of Cooperstown, NY, and the typical old fogey who still follows and enjoys baseball, I enjoy putting together an annual mock ballot for the incoming class for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ballots are due in a couple of weeks, so here goes.
For informational purposes, know that each (legitimate) voter can put down up to 10 names on their ballot, that players only get 10 years to be voted in by the 400-plus members of the BBWAA, and each must receive at least 75 percent of the voting body.
Let’s look at the holdovers first — those who have yet to reach the 75-percent threshold but have been steadily gaining support over the years.
Those include former Red Sox hurlers Curt Schilling (71.9 percent), Roger Clemens (61 percent), and Barry Bonds (61 percent), all of whom are on the ballot for the final time, in addition to former Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel (49.1 percent in 2020, fifth year on the ballot, but likely doomed for induction because of recent domestic-abuse allegations), longtime Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen (52.9 percent, fifth year), slugger Todd Helton (45 percent, fourth year), and elite closer Billy Wagner (46.4 percent, seventh year).
Schilling’s candidacy is complicated, especially in these parts. But after requesting that he be taken off this year’s ballot in what sounded like a pouty tirade and seemingly calling voters (including the nearly 75 percent of ones that voted for him) “spineless cowards,” along with espousing some very dangerous political views, I have grown weary of Schilling and his candidacy, and if he doesn’t want the writers, legitimate and otherwise, voting for him, then I’ll bow to his wishes and send my votes others’ way.
And I know that a lot of folks believe that Bonds, Schilling, and perhaps even Sammy Sosa (609 career homers) should be let in despite their seemingly obviously steroids-tainted careers, but I can’t bring myself to vote for any them despite their sterling credentials for enshrinement.
Bonds probably was a Hall of Famer even before he signed with the Giants in the early 1990s, but he chose to ratchet up his use of PEDs during the 2000 offseason. As a result, his home-run total went from 49 the previous season to 73, which is a ridiculous jump for a 37-year-old. What’s worse, the spoiled-rotten egomaniac ultimately stole one of the sport’s most hallowed records, the career home-run total, from the respected and dignified Henry Aaron. It’s obvious that Bonds cheated, and I don’t reward cheaters, especially for an honor like the Hall of Fame, where he would likely be viewed as a pariah by the current members in Cooperstown.
A similar situation for Clemens. Clemens’ early accomplishments on the mound made him a lock for induction, but in 2012, his longtime strength coach, Brian McNamee, testified in court that he injected Clemens with performance-enhancing drugs multiple times from 1998-2001. The Rocket ultimately won in court by totally raking his former employee over the coals and embarrassing him for his alleged incompetence, but if not for steroids, how does it explain a 35-year-old pitcher “earning” double-digit win totals for the subsequent nine seasons, including four Cy Young awards — his last when he was 42 years old, when most pitchers are long retired and are certainly not throwing heat?
Among first-year-eligible candidates on the ballot is Alex Rodriguez, who hit 696 home runs, collected 3,115 hits, made 14 All-Star teams and won three MVP awards. Yet in 2009, Sports Illustrated reported that he was one of approximately 100 players who failed a supposedly anonymous survey test from 2003. Since that test carried no penalty, he wasn’t disciplined at the time, but he missed the entire 2014 season due to a suspension for steroids obtained from the controversial Biogenesis clinic.
Look, this guy’s a piece of work, but also a tremendous baseball player. But if you read respected ESPN author Selena Roberts’ book, “A-Rod,” she alleges that the superstar was using steroids as far back as his high-school years, so why wouldn’t we believe that he was using throughout his star-studded career? Especially when he admitted use of PEDs in 2009 and served the aforementioned suspension and won but a single World Series championship (2009) in his 22-year career. Nope from me.
Likewise, Manny Ramirez, a big part of two Red Sox World Series teams, twice tested positive to steroid use and was suspended, and that’s pretty hard to do when players always seem to find a way to get tested when they’re temporarily clean. And don’t forget: In 2008, Ramirez assaulted the Red Sox’ traveling secretary, 64-year-old Jack McCormick, over a large game-day request for tickets, and he also slapped his former Red Sox teammate, Kevin Youkilis, during a heated exchange in the dugout.
After those incidents, Ramirez flat-out quit on the team that summer, precipitating a “good-riddance” trade to the Dodgers at the trade deadline.
That brings me to another first-timer on the Cooperstown ballot: David Ortiz. In my mind, none of them has a better shot at getting elected than Big Papi. Here’s the list of everyone in previous Hall history with at least 540 homers, 2400 hits and a .900 career OPS who hasn’t been elected: Bonds, Manny, and that’s it. But Ortiz was also among the names on that 2003 tested-positive list, so why am I singling him out for a yes vote?
Well, even commissioner Rob Manfred has frequently exonerated Ortiz from others that were on the list, and Ortiz himself denied ever taking PEDs when the report came out, and even said that he was never told about the positive test at the time.
That supposed positive test came in 2003, before Ortiz’s best years with the Sox, and he never tested positive again or was linked to PEDs in any way. He also was the heartbeat of the Red Sox’ championship teams in 2004, 2007, and particularly 2013, during the “Boston Strong” season, when he electrified the Fenway crowd with a memorable speech about the Boston Marathon bombings five days earlier.
There is just not the same lingering stench of PED use over Ortiz as there is over A-Rod, Bonds, Clemens, and Manny, and Ortiz’s numbers speak for themselves. Perhaps that’s my Boston bias, but for so many reasons, David Ortiz, to me, is undoubtedly a Hall-of-Famer, and perhaps even a first-year inductee.
My other votes, without time-consuming explanation, are Wagner (sixth all-time in saves), Rolen (seven All-Star games, eight Gold Gloves), and Helton (five All-Star berths, three Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers, and a 2000 NL batting title, at .372).
I’m also going to keep my eyes on the candidacy of Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, and Andruw Jones in the coming years, even though I’d consider all of them really good ballplayers, but not Hall-worthy.
See you in Central New York in July, Papi!