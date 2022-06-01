These days, the term “switching teams” has a whole different connotation, but in this particular case, regarding allegiance to our sports teams with which we grew up, it’s still kind of apropos.
I assume that the majority of my readers who reside in New England have likely lived in this general region their whole lives, and grew up with and developed a devotion to the Boston-area teams — the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots.
But it’s trickier when you’ve grown up somewhere else, as I did, in upstate New York, before moving to Boston nearly four decades ago. Growing up in Central NY offered numerous options if you wanted to root for an Empire State-based team, unlike New England, which offers just one team in each of the four major sports.
In baseball, you were either a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, but never both; in hockey, you had a choice of the Original Six Rangers or the new kids on the block, the Islanders, who were formed in 1972 and primarily lured Long Islanders; in basketball, it was the Knickerbockers of Madison Square Garden, or the ABA transfers, the Nets, who moved to New Jersey in 1977 and then became the Brooklyn Nets in 2012; and football offered even more choices: the two NYC-based teams, the Giants and Jets, and then also the outpost in the western part of the state, the Buffalo Bills.
So I made my choices growing up in Central New York: the Mets, Rangers, Knicks, and, because none of the football teams appealed to me (and because they all stunk), I latched on to the LA Rams, I think primarily because I liked their helmets and their cool QB, Roman Gabriel, and the defensive stalwarts known as the “Fearsome Foursome” who terrorized opposing quarterbacks with the likes of Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, and Deacon Jones.
When I moved to New England, I naively thought I could keep those allegiances to those teams, but in short order I deserted all four of those teams in favor of the New England teams.
How did that come to be? Is this guy just some bandwagon-jumper? Perhaps in certain cases, but sometimes it’s easier to develop an affinity for a team if you’re reading about them daily in the local newspaper, can actually attend their games fairly easily, and in three of my cases, got to know the team and the front office in a more personal and professional manner.
Let’s start with the Bruins. From afar, the B’s were an easy team to like, given their swashbuckling nature and their recent history of success, with Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972, and from 1967 to 1996 they reached the playoffs every season for 29 years. My Rangers, on the other hand, had not won a Cup since 1940, had only played for it once (1979) prior to their championship season of 1994, and were typically early exits from the playoffs.
So my affection for the Bruins started to grow upon my arrival here, and then was significantly enhanced when the newspaper I worked for got the contract to annually produce the Bruins’ Official Team Yearbook. Because I was the only sports fan in the office, I was chosen to oversee it, and for the next 20-plus seasons I got to put it together and conduct interviews with players and coaches, and found them all down-to-earth and cooperative. I grew to love the Bruins not just as a fan, and I remain one today, despite their one silver chalice in 50 seasons.
When the Rangers won that Cup in 1994 (still their only one in the last 81 seasons), I popped some champagne, but did not really celebrate it, because it was like seeing an old girlfriend enjoy a fairy-tale wedding to someone else; that ship had sailed, so to speak.
Regarding the Celtics, a similar situation developed, but the fact that the C’s were a juggernaut in the 1980s when I moved here, and won their third championship of the decade just two years after I moved here (that 1985-86 team went 50-1 at home and were arguably the best team ever assembled) made it easy to forsake the Knicks, who won NBA titles in 1970 and 1973 but none prior or thereafter.
While I was overseeing the Bruins Yearbook, I was also the editor of the Celtics Official Team Yearbook, and while I never got to meet any players, I still went to the team offices regularly and got a taste for the tradition and championship history of the franchise. They’ve only raised one banner since 1986, but it has been easy to develop an affection for this year’s edition of the Green, especially the second half of the season and this postseason.
I never thought I would give up on the Rams, but they were one of those teams that was always good but just not good enough to win a Super Bowl (kind of like the Vikings), so it was always frustrating rooting for them. Then the franchise moved to St. Louis, and they didn’t hold the same allure for me thereafter.
In the meantime, the Patriots had missed the playoffs in 18 of the previous 21 seasons before I moved to Boston, and their history and their stadium were both dismal. But then, a year after I moved here, the team amazingly went 11-5 in 1985 and were the first-ever team to win three straight road games en route to the Super Bowl, where they were predictably demolished by the Bears (still Chicago’s only SB win).
The Patriots kind of reverted to form in the subsequent years, but I got to oversee the production of their team yearbook for three years in the 1990s, and that coincided with Bill Parcells’s arrival, and the franchise never looked back after that.
So I’m glad I gave up on the Rams when I did, because the Patriots have won six Super Bowls in the past two decades, while the Rams, now relocated back to LA, won only their second in franchise history in February.
Finally, the Red Sox. Growing up a Mets fan, I had also become a Red Sox fan along the way after my first visit to Fenway during our family’s bicentennial-year trip to Boston in 1976, and who couldn’t revere the great Carl Yastrzemski in the 1970s?
So even in upstate New York I liked the Red Sox, along with the Mets. Even when I moved to New England, I felt like I could maintain allegiances to both teams, given that interleague play wouldn’t begin until 1997, and what were the odds that the two teams would actually play each other in the World Series?
Then 1986 happened, and that very unlikely scenario transpired. How would I decide for whom to root?
It actually became easier than I thought. From 1985 and 1986, I wasn’t dating anyone, and I was within walking distance of Fenway from my office, so I figure I took in at least half of the Sox home games from the bleachers each of those seasons. I already had the memory of the Mets’ 1969 championship, but the Sox still hadn’t won since 1918, so I knew how much it would mean to the city if they at long last won a World Series.
I obviously chose the wrong team to root for that Fall Classic, but in retrospect, I have few regrets, even though those Games 6 and 7 in 1986 were heartbreaking. But the fact is that the Mets haven’t won a World Series since, and I have been fortunate to see the Boston franchise win four championships, all within a 14-year period in the 2000s, including the Curse-buster in 2004 when it looked like all was lost against the hated Yankees in the ALCS
So the Rangers have won a single Cup in my lifetime, the Knicks have two championships (but both nearly 50 years ago), the LA Rams have just one Super Bowl triumph, and the Mets have just two in their 60-year history and none in 35 seasons.
So while my decision to move to Boston was probably the best one I’ve ever made, the complicated decisions to glide toward the Boston teams instead of my early-childhood teams was equally satisfying, because I’ve seen 13 Boston teams win championships over that time, with perhaps a 14th on the horizon in the coming weeks.
So I’ve got that going for me. Which is nice.