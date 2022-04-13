Last week, we looked at the entirety of the American League in our season preview. Today, let’s focus in on the local nine: your Boston Red Sox.
Last season, the top four teams in the AL East all finished within nine games of each other, and two-three-four — the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays — earned 92, 92, and 91 victories, respectively, with Boston and New York clashing in the wild-card tilt.
Are the Red Sox better than last year’s team that finished within two games of reaching the World Series? Maybe a little bit, especially with the addition of free-agent second baseman Trevor Story, who signed a massive six-year deal to (at least temporarily) play alongside shortstop staple Xander Bogaerts in the infield, and Story brings power, speed, and Gold Glove-caliber defense to Boston.
However, it still seems odd that the Sox’ other biggest offseason move was to reacquire former Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to play right field this season (at least primarily against righties). There was a very good reason that Bradley was not re-signed after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season: his batting average between 2017 and 2019 was a measly .235, and when he was signed to a free-agent contract by the Brewers last season, they couldn’t have possibly expected him to hit a mind-numbering .163 over 134 games, which by some statistical records was the worst season at the plate by a player with at least 400 at-bats in decades.
Worse, the Sox are on the hook for $17.5 million over the next two seasons for JBJ, and they surrendered in the trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who in 2021 had a career year for Boston, hitting .259 with an .816 OPS, 31 home runs, and 96 RBI.
Otherwise, the position players for Boston look remarkably similar to last year’s team, which means that a lot of runs will be scored, as Boston was top-three in the majors last season in average, slugging, and on-base percentage.
In the infield, I think that Story will be a good addition, although a lot of folks believe that a lot of his previous career numbers were inflated because he played in the thin air of Coors Field in Denver. Sure, that could happen, and his road numbers for the Rockies last year were way down from his home numbers, but a lot of former Rockies have flourished with their new teams because they didn’t have to significantly adjust their swings for road games, just as they altered their approach for home games. Matt Holliday and the Yankees’ D.J. LeMahieu actually improved their numbers after leaving the Rocky Mountain State, although there are also guys like sluggers Nolan Arenado and Troy Tulowitzki who did see their numbers drop drastically, so we’ll see. But a lot of people seem to think that Story’s swing is well-suited for Fenway Park’s Green Monster, so for now he should be a great addition.
However, from a psychological perspective, I do see Bogaerts having a down year from seasons past, when he became the face of the organization after Mookie Betts’ departure.
I just think that every time Bogey makes an error this season, fans and teammates alike will wonder if Story, a Gold Glove finalist in 2019 when he made just eight errors all season, would have made the play. And Story will still likely get some opportunities to flash his glove at shortstop when Bogaerts is resting or DHing, and if Story flourishes at his former position, it may be easier for the Red Sox to trade Bogaerts mid-season knowing that he has an opt-out clause in his contract at season’s end, and may well be looking for free-agent money in the low $30 million stratosphere, rather than the $20 million he is making now.
The specter and self-imposed pressure of needing to prove himself worthy to Boston, or free-agent suitors, over the course of the season could also play a factor in Bogaerts’ numbers dropping this season.
Boston fans need not worry about their third baseman, Rafael Devers, because the budding MVP candidate is signed through 2023, and if the 25-year-old keeps posting the numbers that he has in his brief career, the Sox will have no alternative but to attempt to re-sign Devers to a long-term deal, rather than risking losing him to free agency next fall — especially after the debacle of the Betts trade in 2020.
What should concern Red Sox fans is their first baseman, Bobby Dalbec. A third baseman most of his minor-league career, the 26-year-old hit just .243 last season, albeit with 28 home runs and 94 RBI, but he whiffed 156 times last season, a rate that saw him strike out more than once every three at-bats. I don’t believe in the kid long-term, but luckily Boston has a potential superstar still plying his trade at Triple-A Worcester: 22-year-old Triston Casas, the 19th-ranked prospect in all of MLB according to Baseball America. Casas starred for Team USA at last year’s Summer Olympics, and should Dalbec’s offensive struggles continue, Casas is a prime candidate to get his feet wet at the major-league level.
The Sox outfield of Alex Verdugo, Kike Hernandez, and the platoon of Bradley, J.D. Martinez, and converted infielder Christian Arroyo in right may be fine and solid at the plate, but Boston sure could use some depth out there, so keep an eye out for the call-up of another WooSox player, outfielder Jarren Duran, who had a cup of coffee in The Show last summer, but didn’t wow anybody offensively, hitting just .215 in 33 games before being sent back to Polar Park. Still, Duran had a good spring training (.333) and through a pair of 2022 games in Worcester he is hitting .375 (admittedly a small sample, but he hit .258 with a team-leading 16 homers in 2021).
The starting rotation should be a bit of a concern for Sox fans, as it is made up of veteran (translation: older) hurlers, including free agent-to-be Nate Eovaldi (32), Nick Pivetta (29), and a couple of retreads, 30-year-old Michael Wacha and 40-year-old Rich Hill, both of whom come with quite a few concerns. But no staff member has more questions surrounding him than oft-injured Chris Sale, who at 33 is back on the injured list until at least June with a rib injury (and two years removed from Tommy John surgery), and who is still owed $100 million over the next four seasons, and is unvaccinated, so as of right now, Sale wouldn’t be able to pitch in Toronto because of tighter Canadian COVID restrictions.
The Sox bullpen is also a work in progress, and as evidenced in Friday’s opener, there is no clear closer, and the only real gem out there is former Yankee Garrett Whitlock, who opened eyes last season coming off Tommy John and pitched admirably in middle relief. Whether he ever moves into the rotation, as many feel like he should at some point, remains to be seen, but for now it looks like he’ll be a bridge to a closer-by-committee.
Meanwhile, Boston is on the hook for a whopping $4.5 million to former closer Matt Barnes, who was an All-Star last season before pitching like dog food the rest of the way and not earning a single save after Aug. 4.
So Boston has a good nucleus returning from last year’s team, a few new additions who have some upside, but a lot of questions in the rotation and the bullpen.
Because of those lingering issues, I cannot put the Sox higher than third in the ultra-competitive AL East, and would not be surprised if they fell to fourth. Either way, I think that they’re unlikely to be a playoff team, and as a result of that step back, could have a lot of crucial decisions to make at season’s end.