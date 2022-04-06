Well, believe it or not, but Thursday is Opening Day in the lockout-delayed Major League Baseball season. The Olde Towne Team Red Sox open at Yankee Stadium Friday in the first of many, many contentious AL East showdowns that will take place this season.
That’s because the AL East is, without question, the most competitive in the majors. Last season, the 2020 pennant-winning Rays repeated as division champions by a whopping eight games, but the 92-70 Red Sox and Yankees were in the mix all season and turned out to be the wild-card entrants for the entire league, and 91-71 Toronto missed out by a game after the Red Sox rallied on the last day of the season in Washington to send home the powerful but underperforming Jays prematurely.
It seems unlikely that there’s going to be an eight-game bulge in the AL East again this season, because all four teams are arguably improved, and the competitive pace of the division will be serious all season long as long as major injuries don’t take their toll.
Let’s look at how all three of the AL divisions are shaping up for 2022.
Out west, it sure looks like those cheatin’ Houston Astros will again dominate the division, as they have every season since 2016, save for the pandemic-shortened season of 2020. They haven’t improved all that much, and actually lost one of their best players, shortstop Carlos Correa, to the Twins in free agency, along with aging pitcher Zack Greinke, but Houston is getting back one of its key pitchers, Justin Verlander, from Tommy John surgery. In 2019, his last full, healthy season, Verlander enjoyed one of the best years of his career en route to his second Cy Young Award. He made 34 starts and went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP in 223 innings along with throwing his third career no-hitter and reaching 3,000 career strikeouts while whiffing 300 in a season for the first time. Verlander has looked good in spring training, but at 38, his health will bear watching.
The Astros’ main competition out west will likely be two teams that have been down for a long time but have finally made some in-roads and look to be contenders. The Angels, with the best player in baseball, Mike Trout, amazingly haven’t made the playoffs since 2009 and haven’t even finished above .500 since 2015. Trout missed most of last season with injuries, but he’s allegedly healthy, and teamed with Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani and free-agent signings Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen on one-year deals (that carry some injury risk prior in their careers), along with a pretty good bullpen and an improved infield, the Halos could contend for a wild-card berth along with the Seattle Mariners. The M’s snagged AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in free agency off the Jays’ roster and traded for Jesse Winker, a 28-year-old outfielder who made his first All-Star team in 2021; he’s a tremendous addition to a Mariners club that seems primed to compete for a postseason spot, and he joins Mitch Haniger, Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis, and Taylor Trammell in a group that comprises arguably the most talented group of young outfielders in the majors.
The Mariners are also in a lengthy playoff drought, having not qualified since 2001, but they were 90-72 last season and were just two games out of the last wild-card spot.
Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s always seem to be in the mix out in the west, even though they annually have a small payroll and few fans in the worst stadium in baseball, but their fire-sale moves this offseason hint that they will be lucky to have a winning record, much less contend.
In the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox seem to be the cream of the crop after reaching the playoffs last season for the second straight year after an 11-year postseason drought. Three years after losing 100 games, the ChiSox won the division last season with a 93-69 record, but went down with a whimper in the divisional round, losing their three games by a combined 25-6 score.
Chicago doesn’t have a lot of familiar names, but it has offense to spare, and if the team can stay healthy, the lineup is young, dynamic, and explosive and can also be commended for its patient approach at the plate; last year the group finished with the fourth-most walks (586) in the league and third-best on-base percentage (.336).
Minnesota should be Chicago’s main challenger, but even with the addition of Correa, the premier shortstop from Houston, along with the trade with the Yankees that landed catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman/shortstop Gio Urshela for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt, the Twins were a last-place team last year and were sellers at the MLB trade deadline, most notably moving Jose Berrios and Nelson Cruz. The offense now is pretty top-notch for the Twins, but the rotation will bear watching, especially with the additions of aging free agents Sonny Gray, Chris Archer, and Dylan Bundy.
Cleveland, Detroit, and Kansas City are still light-years behind Chicago and Minnesota in this division, although the improving Tigers boosted their win total from 47 to 77 between 2019 and 2021.
The AL East should be a horse race from beginning to end, with a final-day resolution very likely in the cards. The Rays, as mentioned, were ultimately the division winners by eight games, but they played leapfrog with Boston for a good part of the summer until a hot streak in August that saw them go 19-4 and seize the division for good.
Not many people are talking about the Rays this spring, but they’re going to be good again, just perhaps not as good as the other three contenders.
Toronto, in particular its offense, in a word is frightening. Its core is already among the best in the majors just looking at last season, and a big part of that comes from its young talent who should only continue to improve and turn into better, more complete hitters. The Jays’ premier trio of George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts them in the conversation for the most impactful start to their lineup, and they really don’t have many negatives in that group. One of Toronto’s bigger holes had been third base, but it acquired in the offseason via trade from the A’s Matt Chapman, who is an above-average hitter that goes hand-in-hand with his spectacular defense at the hot corner.
I know that the Yankees will be in the discussion of division honors all season, I just don’t know just how good they’ll be. They parted ways with Sanchez and Urshela in the aforementioned trade, and also dealt away once-promising first baseman Luke Voit. The Pinstripers also cut loose a lot of deadwood that had done little for them in recent years and re-signed former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, but the team primarily has high hopes for Donaldson, who is a former AL MVP (2015) but also a noted Yankee trash-talker, and since that MVP season Donaldson has hit over .280 just once, and last season for the Twins he hit a disappointing .247. Rizzo is no longer a masher, either, as he hit just .222 in 2022 and .248 last season, but the Yankees appreciate his left-handed power, which their roster has little of.
It will also be interesting to see if the lingering contract issue of free-agent-to-be Aaron Judge hangs over the player and the team all season, although the Yankees have reportedly offered a six- or seven-year deal to keep the hulking right fielder in pinstripes.
Gerrit Cole atop the rotation along with lefty Jordan Montgomery is a solid one-two, and the return of Luis Severino from Tommy John should bolster the staff, but other than Cole and Montgomery, New York’s rotation is loaded with upside, but also quite a bit of risk. New York’s closer, Aroldis Chapman, is 34, and one wonders how much he has left in the tank.
I think the Red Sox are going to be sneaky-good this season, but we’ll preview them separately next week.