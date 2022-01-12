Last week, we looked ahead at the first six months of 2022, sports-wise. This week, we’ll look ahead at what we can perhaps anticipate, on a monthly basis, in the second half of calendar year 2022 in the wide, wide world of sports.
July
Things slow down with high school and college sports having closed down for the summer, but MLB will host its annual All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, two years after the Midsummer Classic was canceled in LA because of the escalating pandemic.
Around here, all eyes will be on the Red Sox because of a brutal July schedule that will open at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and see Boston play the Yankees and Rays seven times each. There is also the end-of-month trading deadline that could see the team engineer some major deals depending on where it sits in the standings. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract at the end of this season, might be on the block, and certainly DH J.D. Martinez, at the end of his deal, could also be dealt, in addition to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Christian Vazquez, who could net some dividends if the Sox are falling out of contention. If they’re not, Boston could very well be buyers instead, given its stable of young talent down on the farm that would be appealing to MLB sellers.
August
NFL training camps will be kicking into gear as MLB enters its dog days. Meanwhile, the Revolution will have their busiest month of the season, with six matches scheduled over a 25-day period.
Oh, and perhaps this is the month that former Patriot Richard Seymour gets the knock on his hotel door to tell him that he has been selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, likely alongside former Colts wideout Reggie Wayne.
September
The Patriots and their NFL brethren will get underway in early September, although the 272-game schedule for the 2022-23 season won’t be announced until sometime in May. However, we do know that the AFC East teams will play the AFC North and NFC North next fall, along with games against the Cardinals, Colts, and Raiders.
Training camps will open for both the Bruins and Celtics, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see big changes on both teams’ rosters depending on how they fared in the spring.
The Revolution will be hitting the homestretch in their 34-game regular-season schedule that ends in mid-October, and their Sept. 4 match against NYC FC — the team that knocked the Revs out of the postseason prematurely last season — will likely be must-see viewing for the Gillette Stadium faithful if their team is in contention again for conference honors.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox will wrap up their regular season with a 27-game September that includes 18 contests against their AL East compadres and a potentially crucial four-game series at Yankee Stadium Sept. 22-25.
October
While MLS and MLB begin their postseasons, the Celtics and Bruins will return to TD Garden after disappointing 2021-22 seasons. Who knows what the rosters of each of these teams will look like after potential off-season shake-ups, but the slate is wiped clean in October and each team will be looking to win back its fans after letting them down (again) in the spring.
Will the Red Sox be back in the postseason in 2022? I think yes, despite the fact that three of the best teams in the majors are in their own division, but I’ve liked some of their offseason moves so far, including stockpiling veteran pitching talent and not sacrificing the up-and-comers that could become critical to the team’s success in 2022. A fully healthy Chris Sale should also help the team’s fortunes as it aims to return to the ALCS and perhaps beyond.
November
If Xander Bogaerts made it through the MLB season without being dealt, he will have to make a decision early this month about whether he will opt out of the contract he signed in 2019. Noting the fact Marcus Semien got $175 million, Javier Baez got $140 million, and we still haven’t seen what free agent Carlos Correa is going to get, it seems Bogaerts’ current contract — at six years, $120 million — is below current market value. Unless Bogey has his deal redone during the season, the Red Sox should be prepared for their shortstop to hit the open market this month.
The other mega-news during November is the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. It is being held in the late fall because of the notorious hot temperatures in this Arab nation (averaging 104F in June and July) that would make conditions very dangerous for players if the World Cup were to take place in the summer, as it usually is. Why is the quadrennial event in Qatar, anyway? Because disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and his minions were more than likely bribed by officials in the oil-rich nation, and awarded the country of 2.8 million people the chance to host the World Cup, even though the majority of the venues would have to be built from scratch, and the country has a legacy of human-rights abuses.
Anyway, hopefully the US will have a team playing in Qatar for the first time since it last qualified for the World Cup in 2014. The American team is currently ranked 14th in the world behind eight European countries and two South American teams.
Closer to home, the MLS Cup will be held on Nov. 5, 16 days prior to the opening of the World Cup, and wouldn’t it be tremendous if New England soccer fans were still basking in the glory of the Revolution’s first-ever MLS Cup championship as things get underway in Qatar?
December
Hopefully, a year from now, the pandemic will for the most part in the rear-view mirror, and masks in sports venues will be a thing of the past.
December should also be a big month for the Red Sox, as they have more than $100M coming off the books from expired contracts, including (likely) Bogaerts, J.D., Eovaldi, and, believe it or not, David Price, who was still owed $16M by the team in 2022, even though he has played for the Dodgers for the last three seasons.
