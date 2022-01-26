Bookends. That’s the best way to describe the New England Patriots’ 2021 season.
New England began the 2021 campaign with a putrid stretch that saw it go 2-4, with its only wins against the lowly Jets and Texans, and in the five final weeks of the season, the Patriots went 1-4, with their lone victory against the equally putrid Jaguars.
Oh, in between those sad-sack endpieces was the unquestioned highlight of the season: a seven-game win streak that briefly propelled the Patriots to the top of the AFC hierarchy and again put them in the discussion of a return to their Tom Brady-era winning ways.
Of course, looking back on that two-month stretch now, we see that it was pretty much done with smoke and mirrors, and the only victories over playoff teams were a blowout of the roster-depleted Titans on Thanksgiving weekend, and a monsoon-aided 14-10 nail-biter over the Bills in which rookie quarterback Mac Jones was only asked to throw three passes in the entire game.
The other wins were against teams that were obviously awful (Jets, Panthers, Falcons), or in retrospect have been exposed as flawed or complete pretenders, which includes the Chargers and Browns, respectively.
After that wacky win in Buffalo, the high-flying Patriots, then 9-4 and a half-game ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC totem pole, entered their bye week feeling good and already fast-tracking themselves into the conference championship game.
Then, just like that, New England returned to its early-season form, falling behind early in every game the rest of the way except for the Jaguars game, and making the kinds of lunkheaded mistakes that had led many to believe early in the campaign that Bill Belichick and his henchmen had lost their mojo after Brady departed.
The nadir, of course, was the Jan. 15 fiasco when the Patriots returned to Buffalo for their wild-card-weekend playoff tilt and got their doors blown off, 47-17, and just like that, the once-promising season was over and done with.
So what are Patriots fans to make of this past season?
Well, certainly one of the bright spots of the past four months has been the rise of rookie QB Mac Jones. Oh, he definitely faded down the stretch, but most college players do in their rookie seasons, given the fact that during Jones’ final year at the Crimson Tide helm, he was only asked to play 13 games in Alabama’s national-championship season. This year, as the anointed starting QB for the New England Patriots, Jones played three preseason games, an unprecedented 17-game NFL season, along with a brief playoff appearance in frigid Buffalo.
We’re not making excuses for him, but he definitely was the cream of the crop in terms of the Class of 2021 drafted quarterbacks, easily outshining the likes of Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall to the Jags), Zach Wilson (No. 2 to the Jets), Trey Lance (No. 3 to the 49ers), and Justin Fields (No. 11 to the Bears). New England got Jones at No. 15, and he is expected to be the on-field general for at least the next four seasons for affordable money, and he is bound to improve as time goes on, particularly knowing heading into training camp that he will be the starting QB and will not have to face rookie-year jitters and the uncertainty of his role on the team.
The Patriots also have to be happy with the performances of Jones’ Alabama teammate, Christian Barmore, who as a rookie defensive tackle improved greatly as the season progressed, and he was adept at terrorizing QBs and running backs alike, and also of second-year safety Kyle Dugger, a surprise first-round draft pick last season who has definitely made a profound impact this season.
Still, the Patriots ranked 22nd in the NFL in rush yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry, despite holding opponents under 100 rushing yards in eight of their games, but a lot of that can be attributed to sub-par linebacker play. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has New England selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in his latest mock draft, so that could be a priority for the Patriots, because Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whuan Bentley and Jamie Collins are all free agents, and at least two of them could be contemplating retirement.
New England’s offseason spending bonanza focused primarily on free-agent tight ends and receivers, but only former Charger Hunter Henry could be viewed as an unquestioned success story. What is obvious is that the Patriots need to acquire a top-flight receiver at some point, especially with a young QB, because all you have to do is look at playoff teams like Buffalo, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and the Rams to see that an elite receiver is essential to any true contender’s ultimate success.
Moving forward, it appears that the Patriots may be firmly entrenched in second place in the AFC East for years to come, given the Bills’ recent upswing and the fact that they have beaten New England in four of their last five contests, and three of those weren’t even close. But Buffalo will have to eventually face the fact that after this season, QB Josh Allen’s big-money contract will kick in, and his 2022 salary-cap hit of $16.3 million will skyrocket to nearly $40 million in 2023 and the five years after that, as a result of the $258M, six-year extension he signed last August. As a result, Buffalo will likely have to make some tough decisions in terms of roster management, and the franchise already struggles in terms of luring top-notch free agents to western New York.
But for now, the Bills are the cream of the crop in the AFC East and a conference power, and New England will be in the unfamiliar and unenviable position of having to try to keep pace. Jones may ultimately turn out to be as talented a QB as Allen (now in his fourth season) has become in the past couple of seasons, but the New England fans and the coaching staff need to be patient and do a better job of providing him with significant weapons on the receiver end. Fortunately for Jones, the running game wasn’t one of the team’s problems this season, and the return of James White to the club’s stable of young talent at running back should help next season.
But the biggest focus for Belichick & Co. should be focusing on building a better defense, because one of the team’s supposed strengths this season was exposed late in the season, especially in losses to the Colts (27-17), Bills (33-21 and 47-17), and Dolphins (33-24) down the stretch.
There definitely seemed to be a sense of discord among members of the defense coming out of the bye week, and perhaps that was due to a lack of a true defensive coordinator on the coaching staff, with the duties seemingly being split between former Patriot Jerod Mayo and 34-year-old Steve Belichick (you-know-who’s son). Perhaps that looming controversy will work itself out in the offseason, but otherwise change is definitely coming to Foxboro as the team continues to adjust to life and limited success post-Brady, because in the two years since TB12 set sail for Western Florida, the Patriots are 17-17.
Worse, despite the team’s brief stay atop the AFC perch in early December, it seems fairly obvious that the Bills, Bengals, Titans, Chiefs, Colts, and perhaps even the Raiders are better than New England right now (and that’s just in the AFC), and all of those teams are seemingly on the upswing moving forward.
Are the Patriots? Stay tuned.