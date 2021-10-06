The Sixth/Seven-Grade Warriors were on the road Saturday morning for an Eastern Mass. matchup versus the Attleboro Hawks. Coming off their road win last week in Medway, the Warriors picked up right where they left off. Foxboro came out in a wildcat formation, with Jason Pennie calling the shots. Two quick outside runs by Pennie set up a wide-open pop pass to Evan Caron that went for 54 yards to the Attleboro one-yard line. Pennie then ran it in from the one out of the wildcat for the Warriors’ first touchdown. The PAT attempt was blocked, which left the score at 6-0. The ensuing drive by Attleboro ate up the clock and took the game into the second quarter. Attleboro was fourth-and-9 from the Warrior 20-yard line when they attempted a pass across the middle that was broken up by safety Kam Rice and linebacker Jason Pennie to turn the ball back over to the Warriors.
Foxboro came out in the wishbone for their next possession and pounded the ball, with Chris Campbell and Brayden Mackay having carries until Jason Pennie sprung a 68-yard run on a sweep to the right that went for a TD. The blocking from the O-line led by Brendan Watts, Andrew Twomey, and Eli Kahle was the reason for the successful drive for a score. The PAT attempt was successful, with a Max Thorsell pass to Declan Mulkern.
With the Warriors up 13-0 halfway through the second quarter, they stopped Attleboro again on its next drive and forced it to punt. Tackles for losses on that Attleboro series were contributed by Alan Colantuoni, Kahle, Mackay and Watts. After a Kam Rice punt return, the Warriors started with the ball near midfield. After a long run by Kam Rice on a reverse, the Warriors found themselves in a fourth-and-long situation with under 20 seconds left in the half. Foxboro decided to go for it, and Thorsell found Jason Pennie on a quick out route that he turned up the sideline, and he outran the Attleboro defense for his third score of the day with a 55-yard catch and run, which sent the Warriors into halftime leading 21-0.
After halftime, the game was put out of reach after a big hit on Attleboro’s No. 82 that popped the ball loose and into the hands of outside linebacker Brayden Mackay, who took it on a 45-yard sprint for the end zone for the Warriors’ fourth score of the day. Foxboro went for the one-point PAT attempt that was successful with a pass from Thorsell to Kam Rice. That made the score 28-0, which officially ended the game based on the mercy rule.
Kyle Saltmarsh, Colin Wells, Cayden Ellsworth and Nick Hardiman also played well on defense to help with the shutout. On offense, Nick Letson came in to relieve Thorsell at QB in the fourth quarter and handed the ball off to Jake Fossella, Aschi Dempsey and Caron. Alonzo Perrotta, Victor Torres and Rashawn Rice held off the Attleboro defense with great blocking throughout the game.
The Warriors have a bye this week, but will be preparing for their next matchup versus rival Mansfield on Sat., October 16th at the Ernie George Field at 7 p.m. This will be an important game for the Warriors, as they will near a playoff spot with a win.