FOXBORO — After a tough two weeks, the Sixth- and Seventh-Grade Warriors made it back to the win column on Sunday with a 33-14 victory over the Medway Colts. This was a revenge game for the Warriors, as the Colts outplayed the Warriors in the spring and handed them a 32-8 slaughter-rule loss at home.
The Warriors came out with an air attack led by Max Thorsell. Max went 10 for 12 with 250 yards passing and four TDs. The first touchdown pass was to Kam Rice for 72 yards on the Warriors’ first possession. Medway then drove the ball downfield until they were stuffed on the Foxboro 20-yard line by a Joey Lombardi strip sack and a Declan Mulkern fumble recovery. This led to another TD pass by Thorsell, but this time to Jason Pennie on an out route early in the second quarter. Pennie would finish the game with two more touchdown receptions (70 yards and 41 yards) and another on the ground, which then resulted in a PAT pass to an eligible Declan Mulkern in the back of the end zone. Thorsell also connected with Chris Campbell out of the backfield for a big gain on second down and attempted passes to Jake Fossella. The Warriors were successful in the pass game due mostly to great blocking up front by Cam Russo, Brendan Watts, Mulkern, Andrew Twomey and Eli Kahle.
The defense also played well, only giving up 14 points to a tough Colts offense with two large running backs that were hard to stop. The defensive line was led by Aschi Dempsey, Mulkern, Kahle and Twomey. Rice was also involved in his share of stops as he filled in from the safety position and Campbell was a big part of the defense from the linebacker position.
Other mentionable performances to note were from Nick Letson, Evan Caron, Gavin Carleton and Alan Colantuoni, who all played well and contributed on both sides of the ball.
The Warriors’ next matchup will be at Attleboro at Hayward Field on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Captains named for that game will be Thorsell (offense), Rice (defense), Mulkern (special teams) and Pennie (coaches’ pick).