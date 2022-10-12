A number of area youth lacrosse players have been selected to play for the Mass Bay Colonials, a Massachusetts-based tour team that will be competing in Texas in December.
The 23-player roster for the state 14U girls team features the most locals from the youth lacrosse scene playing in all positions. The Colonials are an extension of the youth lacrosse league Mass Youth Lacrosse, which was founded to promote and celebrate town-based athletes who commit themselves to the community each spring.
This year marks the third year of the program, but is the first year where there are both boys and girls teams. All selected for this year’s team, the high school class of 2027-2028, will travel to Houston to take on teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and other area states.
Seven youth standouts will represent Massachusetts, including three from Foxboro: Meena Brosco, Lexie Bearce and Sadie Brown.
“The best athletes have a lot more than skill; they have character,” Colonials girls coach Jen Salsich said. “This group of talented athletes play with immense poise, grit, and resilience, proudly representing their town and our youth league on-and-off the field. They each have a bright future ahead in whatever they choose to pursue, and I feel so fortunate to get to coach them on their journey. “
The 2022 Mass Bay Colonials Girls team will have 23 athletes representing youth lacrosse programs in Andover, Attleboro, Boston, Foxboro, Lexington, Mansfield, Melrose, North Andover, Quincy, Swampscott-Nahant, Wakefield, and Wilmington.
The Colonials will play in Houston Dec. 10-11 in the Best of Texas Lacrosse Tournament. Scheduling has not yet been decided.