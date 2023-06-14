DARTMOUTH — Foxboro’s baseball team committed five errors in an 8-2 loss against No. 3 Bishop Stang on Sunday, ending its season in the MIAA Division 3 Elite 8.
Stang scored all of its runs across the first three innings, putting No. 6 Foxboro down 4-0 through one and 7-0 through two innings.
“The errors extended the inning and they took advantage of it,” Foxboro head coach Derek Suess said. “The errors put us in a disadvantage, especially in the first inning. They were opportunistic and put us in a four-run deficit, which is tough to climb out of.
“Then it snowballed into the second. Just wasn’t cut out for it today I guess, and that’s just how it kind of took place,” Suess added.
The Warriors had eight hits, with Ryan O’Leary and Tyler Prescott both tallying two hits. Sean and Ryan O’Leary each had RBIs.
On the mound, Mat Sullivan pitched 31/3 innings, striking out one and allowing one run. Foxboro’s season comes to a close with a record of 15-8.
Foxboro 4, Archbishop Williams 0
FOXBORO — Having advanced to the Final Four of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament last season and capturing a share of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title this season, big-game success was no surprise to the Foxboro High baseball team.
Last Thursday, the sixth-seeded Warriors received six superb innings of pitching from sophomore righthander Nolan Gordon, followed by a three-strikeout seventh inning of relief by senior Sean O’Leary to claim an impressive 4-0 shutout of No. 22 seed Archbishop Williams High in the second round of the state tournament.
“We had the run last year; these kids realize how good that they can be,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “They know what we’re capable of.”
Leading the way for Foxboro on Thursday was Gordon, who received his baptism of postseason fire as a freshman last season. Gordon was simply superb in handcuffing the Bishops through his six innings on the hill, allowing just two hits, a leadoff single in the second inning and a sixth-inning single. He also allowed only three leadoff batters — in the second, third and sixth innings — to reach base.
Gordon notched four strikeouts and got 10 fly-outs along the way while the top four batters in the Bishops’ order went a combined 1-for-8 at the plate. Displaying his confidence in his fastball, curveball and slider, Gordon retired nine straight Bishops over the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“He had a really good last year as a freshman,” Suess said of Gordon. “He’s been solid the whole time. He’s confident in his abilities — he comes in and throws strikes.”
After yielding a leadoff single in the second inning, Gordon then retired the next two Bishops on strikeouts.
In the third inning after a walk, he retired the next three Bishops, stranding a baserunner at third by taking in a sacrifice bunt for the second out, while inducing the Bishops’ No. 3 batter to hit into an inning-ending ground ball to Sean O’Leary at third base.
After a one-out walk by the Bishops in the first inning, Foxboro sophomore catcher Mike Marcucella gunned down a would-be Bishops base-stealer at second base for the second out of the frame.
Gordon extricated himself out of a jam in the sixth inning to protect the Foxboro lead. After issuing a leadoff walk and his second hit of the game, Gordon then stranded Bishops at second and third base as sophomore first baseman Ryan O’Leary fielded a popup for the first out, then senior shortstop Ryan LeClair took the final two outs by fielding a popup and a ground ball.
“He mixes his pitches well,” Suess said of Gordon. “He used his changeup a few times too against lefties and he has a very good defense behind him.”
Sean O”Leary was masterful on the mound in the seventh for Foxboro, retiring the No. 6, 7 and 8 batters in the Bishops’ order on strikeouts with plenty of swing-and-miss fastballs.
The Warriors mustered merely four hits, but had runners on base in all but the first inning. Foxboro finally broke through against junior righthander Chris Swisbalus for three runs in the fourth inning with two outs.
Ryan O’Leary hammered a leadoff first-pitch single into left field. With two outs, Marcucella slashed a single into center field. Designated hitter Matt Sullivan worked a 3-and-0 count against the Bishops’ pitcher, who then retired with a hand injury. The Bishops then intentionally walked Sullivan to jam the bags. But the Bishops’ relief pitcher fired a first-pitch wild pitch, enabling O’Leary to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
Gordon then drew a walk to reload the bags for Foxboro. Pinch-runner Pradyu Gubbula came across the plate when Foxboro’s leadoff batter Tyler Prescott was hit by a pitch followed by a wild pitch that allowed Sullivan to score.
The Warriors (15-7) had played only one game in nearly 17 days, a 1-0 opening-round win over Watertown, but they know how to respond to opportunity.T he Warriors were 4-3 this season in games decided by two runs or fewer and have gone 8-3 on their home field.
Foxboro added a fourth run in the fifth inning. Sean O’Leary belted a double into left-center field on a 3-and-2 pitch, advanced on a wild pitch and came across the plate on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt off the bat of senior Lou Carangelo.
“We’ve been opportunistic, we took advantage of a few passed balls there, then the squeeze play to scratch another one across,” Suess said. “We work on those things in practice; it’s all their work in practice and that translates out here on the field.”