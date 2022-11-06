FOXBORO — The No. 5-seeded Foxboro High field hockey team took care of home-field advantage and knocked off No. 28 Stoneham, 5-0, in the first round of Division 3 postseason play Sunday morning.
The Warriors were led by Ella Campbell’s hat trick, as she scored two of her goals in the second quarter.
“We had a lot of opportunities with the corners today and we took advantage of them,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said.
The Warriors had a dominating total of nine corners. Stoneham could not gain any momentum as the Warriors had control throughout the game.
The Warriors executed perfectly on both offense and defense with impressive physicality and stellar defense. “We won all the 50-50 balls, which I loved,” Bordieri said.
Mya Waryas of the Warriors scored a goal through hard traffic in the third to put the Warriors up 3-0, assisted by Mia DiNunzio. The Warriors took the life out of the Spartans from there on out.
Foxboro (15-1-3) hosted 12th-seeded Notre Dame Wednesday in the round of 16.