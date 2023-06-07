NEWBURYPORT — The No. 14 Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost in a one-goal game to third-ranked Newburyport on Tuesday, falling in the MIAA Divison 3 round of 16, 7-6.
The Warriors had three goals from Lincoln Moore to lead the game. Tony Sulham scored twice and assisted once while both Jon Sachetti and Ryan Cotter scored a goal. Conor Noone had an assist.
Foxboro head coach Matt Noone called the effort of Finn Stapleton “amazing” on both ends of the field.
Foxboro closes the spring at a record of 8-12.
Foxboro 12, Holliston 4
FOXBORO — After play was stopped last week due to rain, the No. 14 Warriors resumed an 8-2 game with 1:33 to half and ran away with a win over No. 19 Holliston on Monday.
The Warriors finished the game with four goals and an assist from Jon Sacchetti. Tony Sulham scored three times, Conor Noone scored twice and Cam Delesky scored once. Noone also had an assist.
In net for Foxboro was Adam Addeche with eight saves.