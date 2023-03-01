The 2022-23 MIAA winter sports season released its first-round and preliminary-round playoff matchups on Saturday for all sports, finalizing the postseason field across all sports and divisions.
In the Division 2 girls basketball bracket, both Foxboro (19-1) and Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5) are making postseason appearances again. At No. 5, Foxboro earns a bye from preliminaries and will play No. 28 Holliston or No. 37 Somerset Berkley Regional, with date and time for the first-round match to be determined. For No. 35 Dighton-Rehoboth, the Falcons will play No. 30 Grafton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Joining Mansfield in the Div. 2 bracket is No. 9 Foxboro (14-8), who will host No. 24 Norwood in the first round Friday at 5 p.m.
Boys hockey
In Division 3 is No. 31 Foxboro (7-12-1), defeated No. 34 Easthampton on Monday at Foxboro Sports Center, 7-1. The Warriors moved on to face second-ranked Lynnfield on Wednesday at McVann Arena in Peabody.
MIAA Tournament Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION 1
Preliminary round
Monday
No. 18 Attleboro vs. No. 47 Everett, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 43 Putnam Voc. Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 31 King Philip vs. No. 34 Everett, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
No. 2 Mansfield vs. No. 31 Grafton or No. 34 Newburyport, TBD
No. 9 Foxboro vs. No. 24 Norwood or No. 41 Ludlow on Thursday, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
First round
Friday
No. 16 Seekonk vs. No. 17 Saugus, 7 p.m.
Saturday
No. 19 Norton at No. 14 Martha’s Vineyard, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION 1
Preliminary round
Wednesday
No. 33 King Philip at No. 32 Acton-Boxborough, 6 p.m.
Round of 32
Thursday
No. 23 Mansfield at No. 10 Newton North, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Attleboro at No. 12 Springfield Central, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 31 Marshfield or No. No. 34 Plymouth North, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Preliminary round
Wednesday
No. 35 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 30 Grafton, 5:30 p.m.
Round of 32
Friday
No. 5 Foxboro vs. No. 28 Holliston or No. 37 Somerset Berkley, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Round of 32
Tuesday
No. 6 Norton vs. No. 27 Dedham or No. 38 Putnam Vocational, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 29 Bishop Feehan at No. 4 Pope Francis, 6:30 p.m. at Olympia Ice Arena
Thursday
No. 30 King Philip at No. 3 Hingham, 7 p.m. at Canton Ice House
Division 2
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 25 North Attleboro at No. 8 Hopkinton, 7:10 p.m. at New England Sports Center
No. 28 Mansfield at No. 5 Silver Lake Regional, 3:30 p.m. at Hobomock Arena
Division 3
Preliminary round
Monday
No. 31 Foxboro vs. No. 34 Easthampton, 5 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 16 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. No. 17 Taunton, 7 p.m. at New England Sports Center
Division 4
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 17 Norton at Blackstone Valley Tech, 5:30 p.m. at Blackstone Valley IcePlex
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 7 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 26 Auburn, 5 p.m. at New England Sports Village
Division 2
Round of 32
Wednesday
No. 22 King Philip at No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury, 8 p.m. at Valley Sports (Concord)