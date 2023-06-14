FOXBORO — With a fraction of a second left, Val Beigel called game on Sunday afternoon.
Foxboro’s junior midfielder fired off a shot off a feed from Paige Curran to put the ball in the net with :00.8 left on the clock, sending the Warriors into the MIAA Division 3 Final 4, beating No. 5 Pentucket Regional 14-13.
Beigel finished with a team-high five goals and an assist. The plan, simply, was to give her a chance to put the game away. Following an equalizer from Pentucket, Foxboro strategized the clock to give them a chance for the final shot.
“The game plan was to kind of run (the clock) down, so we can have a last shot. We didn’t necessarily run a play, but we wanted to make sure we got it to Val,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “We wanted to do it organically, and she shot, got her own rebound and put it in. It was awesome.”
McCullough said the defense on Beigel wasn’t locking her down, allowing her a chance, and she just had one of those days where everything was working for her on the attacking end.
“They didn’t necessarily try to shut her off,” McCullough said. “We have a pretty wide range of scorers between Paige (Curran) and Mya (Waryas) and Mary (Collins). I think she just had a big game, which is great. ... She was just playing on another level.”
With three goals in the win was Curran, who also had a team-high five assists. Cate Noone and Mary Collins each had two goals and an assist, Waryas had two goals, and in goal was Audrey Campbell, who made five saves.
Foxboro never led by more than two goals in a see-saw game. At halftime, the Warriors led 8-6 after going down 2-0 at one point.
Next for the Warriors, who are making their first Final 4 appearance in program history, was top-seeded Newburyport. For the first time all season, Foxboro was looked at as potential underdogs in the game, which was played on Wednesday at Woburn High School.
“We’ll do our scouting and get our numbers and prepare matchups, and I think at this point you just go out and battle and have fun with it,” McCullough said. “I think sometimes feeling like an underdog is a good thing. If you look at the seeds, Newburyport should be able to handle it, but I think we’ve proven throughout the season we can play with Division 1 teams and some really tough groups. I’m excited.”
Foxboro 18, Bromfield 7
FOXBORO — After not seeing any game action for 17 days, the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the MIAA Division 3 postseason last Thursday, romping past No. 13 Bromfield High.
The No. 4-seed Warriors had been awarded a forfeit in the first round over No. 29 Pope Francis High, a decision that lit a fire under the Warrior girls, as well as Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough, during the days leading into their second-round contest.
Needing to come out with a bang, the Warriors did just that with three goals across the opening 10 minutes of play from Paige Curran, Mya Waryas and Mary Collins to make it 3-0.
Curran finished with a team-high six goals and four assists, Waryas scored four goals and had an assist and Collins added two goals and two assists. Val Beigel also scored four times, and assisted on three scores. For a team that had not seen game speed in nearly three weeks, there was little sign of rust for Foxboro.
“We didn’t want to have that free pass to the Round of 16,” McCullough said. “I think they had a little chip on their shoulder, and having that span of time without a game, we couldn’t let that hurt us. It did take some time to adjust to our rhythm and speed. ... For me (the time off) was a big concern, but I didn’t want them to let them know I was too worried about that. They’ve been focused and been working hard.
“I think we dealt with it in the best way we could,” McCullough said.
Bromfield had an answer to its 3-0 deficit, running off back-to-back scores within three minutes of each other, but Foxboro never let the game break even. Three straight goals from Foxboro gave it a lead with insurance as halftime approached, but Bromfield’s Kristin Podgorni muscled home a goal from close range with a second before halftime to make it 7-4 and leave the door open for the Trojans in the final 25 minutes.
The Warriors effectively put Bromfield to bed with four straight goals across a three-minute stretch in the second half, making it 11-5. Bromfield, trying to find any edge possible, went down a man and allowed Foxboro to keep pouring it on and before the Warriors knew it, they had a 10-goal lead.
“I’m glad they stayed composed and played a much stronger second half and play more of our game plan,” McCullough said of his squad. “I think it was just a matter of taking care of their threats. (Podgorni), make sure we handle her in the midfield and our defense was able to limit her. On attack, it was making sure we possess and control the ball.”
The win for Foxboro was especially satisfying given that Bromfield had eliminated Foxboro last postseason in a one-goal game that saw the Warriors come a game shy of the Division 3 state semifinals.
“They remember that game very clearly from last year,” McCullough said. “Losing by one with an opportunity (to reach the finals), you don’t forget those losses. They had that pin in their stomach before the game and they definitely wanted to come out and take care of (business.)”