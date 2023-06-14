Back when he was in Norton running the Deutsche Bank Championship, Jay Monahan was considered, at age 32, to be a rising star in the sports business world.
Monahan was also considered a great guy, a Boston-area native well-liked and respected by players, PGA Tour officials and the media. Fourteen years after first taking over at TPC Boston in Norton, that friendly demeanor helped elevate him to PGA Tour commissioner.
Today, he is almost certainly sports’ biggest villain — and with good reason.
And his business reputation has plummeted — with good reason — after last week’s announcement that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf would become partners left the sports world thunderstruck.
If you haven’t been following, here’s a thumbnail sketch of what’s been going on: For years, Saudi Arabia has quietly sought to become a corporate sponsor of the PGA Tour as part of its campaign to “sportswash,” i.e., cover up its atrocious human-rights record with sports sponsorships.
The Saudis’ investment fund, with estimated assets of more than $600 billion, has aggressively expanded into sports, hosting a Formula One Grand Prix and major boxing matches and buying British Premier League soccer team Newcastle United. Saudi Arabia also lured soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema with contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to play in local Saudi leagues, and it’s expected to bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
The PGA Tour, with its reputation for integrity and sportsmanship, would appear to be the Saudis’ ultimate prize. The tour, led by Monahan, spurned the offers, recognizing the harm the Saudis’ track record would cause.
Early last year, the Saudis fought back by forming their own league, LIV Golf, and luring some of the game’s biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, away from the PGA Tour with eye-popping bonuses, huge purses and easier, shorter schedules. Monahan fought back, refusing to allow tour players to also play for LIV, and calling the Saudis on their human-rights record.
Just a year ago, Monahan referenced Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in the 9/11 terrorist attack as a reason players should remain loyal to the PGA Tour.
“I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones,” he said. “My heart goes out to them, and I would ask that any player that has left, or that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”
Besides the 9/11 connection, the Saudis’ atrocities include the imprisonment and execution of political dissidents, mass beheadings, harsh penalties including death for members of the LGBTQ community, and the high-profile killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. In addition, Saudi Arabia is frequently accused of manipulating the oil market to drive up prices, which hits our wallets every time we pull up to the pump.
Both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf seemed hurt by the division. The PGA Tour has had to spend millions more on purses to retain players while shifting some tournaments to secondary status, damaging the circuit’s relationships with the sponsors of those events.
Despite an investment of an estimated $2 billion, LIV Golf appeared to be floundering. Attendance was weak, TV ratings abysmal and critics questioned the competitive intensity of players receiving a guaranteed paycheck.
So, what happened?
Monahan gave in, probably because protracted lawsuits would have cost millions and revealed secrets that both sides want to keep that way. Instead of taking the higher ground, Monahan took the money.
Criticism was quick — and well-deserved.
Human rights group Amnesty International called the merger “sportswashing at its finest.” Families of 9/11 victims were appalled, saying the tour “and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills.”
The announcement of the merger was also badly bungled, rushed because both sides apparently feared the news would be leaked. It was clear the new partners wanted to control the message.
But that left players — many of whom left millions on the table to remain loyal to the PGA Tour — completely blindsided — and angry.
“Tell me why Jay Monahan basically got a promotion to CEO of all golf in the world by going back on everything he said the past 2 years,” PGA Tour member Dylan Wu tweeted. “The hypocrisy. Wish golf worked like that. I guess money always wins @PGATour.”
While Monahan will be CEO of the merged entity, he does not control the purse strings — and, therefore, the power. The Saudis have that as sole investors in this new, still-undefined venture.
And that’s all they ever wanted.
Meanwhile, Jay Monahan has lost his nice-guy, savvy businessman reputation.
Good luck getting that back.