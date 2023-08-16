FOXBORO — The New England Patriots signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott on Monday.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news, saying that the contract is a one-year, incentive-laden deal worth $6 million and slots the three-time Pro Bowl running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.
The Patriots made an official announcement of the signing Wednesday morning.
Elliott rushed for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys last season, sharing duties with Tony Pollard. Elliott, a strong back who is still only 28, will likely fall into line behind Stevenson as a third-down or goal-line-scenario back that can alleviate the workload of Stevenson, who went for 1,040 yards on 210 attempts last season.
The veteran running back rushed for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Cowboys, leading the league in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards and 12 TD catches.
Elliott’s yards-per-game has steadily decreased each season of his career, in part due to teams around the league de-emphasizing the importance of the position the past several seasons.
Drafted by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in 2016, Elliott was cut by Dallas to create cap space, and had visited the Patriots last week. He rushed for 8,262 yards in a Cowboys uniform, scoring 68 touchdowns on the ground at an average of 4.4 yards per carry through his his seven seasons in Dallas.
Elliott bumps down on the depth chart running backs Ty Montgomery II, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor. Elliott will also wear his No. 15 here, his number from his time at Ohio State.
The Patriots return this week to play the Green Bay Packers on the road for their second game of the preseason schedule. New England opens the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sept. 10.