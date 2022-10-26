FOXBORO — It was a Monday night to forget as the New England Patriots squandered a chance to impress a national television audience, as well as a packed Gillette Stadium, falling to the Chicago Bears, 33-14.
The game marked the highly anticipated return of quarterback Mac Jones, who missed the past three games due to an ankle injury. His return, however, was far from excellent as he struggled significantly out of the gate.
After three straight failed drives, including one that ended in a bad interception by Jones, the Patriots went to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and benched Jones.
At the time of his exit in the first half, Jones had a stat line of 3-for-6 with 13 yards and an interception. On the positive side, despite his poor play that resulted in a round of boos multiple times on failed drives, he rushed for 24 yards — showing he has no issue with lingering ankle issues. He did not return to the game after playing just three series on offense, despite reports he would see time in the second half.
And as if on cue, with chants of his name spattered throughout the first quarter as Jones struggled, Zappe hit Jakobi Meyers for a 24-yard touchdown to breathe new life into the Patriots.
After an interception of Bears quarterback Justin Fields by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant, Zappe and company were handed the ball at the 50-yard line.
Almost immediately, Zappe fired downfield to DeVante Parker for a 43-yard gain, setting up a Patriots scoring’ opportunity at the Chicago 7-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson did the rest, punching it in for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 6:04 to go in the half.
The Patriots' offense went silent from there as the Bears worked their way through New England’s unusually porous defense.
A 25-yard pass to Khalil Herbert from Justin Fields put the Bears ahead 17-14 before the half and they never looked back. Three straight field goals from Cairo Santos (23, 38, 50 yards) and then a 1-yard rushing score from David Montgomery quickly led to the blowout score in the second half.
The Patriots went three-and-out on their first two drives following halftime as the Bears put points on the board on their first three drives. Over their first two drives, the Patriots had four total yards in six plays and later threw an effectively game-ending interception to Roquan Smith on a tipped pass at the line.
The Bears elected to punt for the first time since early in the second quarter with under five minutes to go in the game, and the Patriots proceeded to throw another interception — this time to Kyler Gordon. The Bears ran out the clock with just over two minutes left in the game.
Chicago finished the game 11 of 18 on third-down conversions compared to the Patriots’ 5-of-10 rate. The Bears had 24 first downs and had 390 yards on offense to the Patriots’ 260 yards.
Fields led the Bears in both rushing (82) and passing (179) yards while Zappe finished the night with two interceptions and 185 yards passing. Fields had a rushing score for 3 yards late in the first quarter, making it 10-0 after Santos hit a 42-yard field goal at the 9:02 mark in the first.
Parker led the Patriots in receiving with 68 yards.
On defense, the Pats were led by Ja’Whaun Bentley’s 10 tackles and Matthew Judon’s 2 1/2 sacks. Smith led the Bears in tackles with 12, had one sack and an interception.
The loss moves the Patriots to 3-4 on the season, and they will return on Sunday in New Jersey to play the New York Jets. The Bears move to 3-4.