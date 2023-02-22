FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may not have made the playoffs this season, but that’s not stopping the team from raising ticket prices.
The Patriots are hiking the price of season tickets stadium-wide for the first time in 15 years, season ticket-holders were informed last Wednesday.
There have been individual section price increases since 2008, however.
The message concerning ticket renewal sent to season ticket-holders didn’t reveal how much prices were increasing.
But while ticket prices are increasing, parking prices are decreasing or being eliminated.
Parking fees will no longer be collected on game days from season ticket-holders, they were informed.
Instead, the ticket-holders will have three new parking options.
Parking will be free in all stadium-owned general parking lots on the side of Route 1 across from Patriot Place to improve arriving traffic flow.
The intent is to reduce vehicles stopping at the gate to pay. Parking in the lots had cost $50.
Those choosing to park in the 75-minute delayed-release lot will earn a $50 Visa gift card when they enter it. That lot will continue to be free.
Both above options are open to any ticket-holder, not just those with season tickets.
Season ticket-holders will also have the option to buy an electronic and transferable season parking pass for $225, which amounts to $25 per game and what the team says has been “dramatically reduced” from past costs.
The Patriots’ 2023 home schedule at Gillette includes a preseason game and eight regular-season games.
“As we prepare to return to a significantly enhanced Gillette Stadium later this year, we are looking forward to building on the incredible home-field advantage our Season Ticket Members have created here in Foxborough,” the message to ticket-holders said.
In May 2022, the Patriots officially broke ground on the latest phase of a major renovation of Gillette Stadium.
The north end zone video board has been removed and the stadium’s 100-foot-tall lighthouse leveled.
The renovations include 50,000 square feet of hospitality and function spaces that will be part of the Globalization Partners Atrium; the team has partnered with the Boston-based global employment platform.
The landmark lighthouse will be replaced by a 218-foot-high lighthouse with an observation deck at the top that will be accessible year-round. The lighthouse will be serviced by elevators with access to the atrium that will have a 58-foot-high glass wall facing the North Plaza, a high-definition media wall and an outdoor balcony overseeing the field.