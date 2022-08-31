In a flurry of roster cuts that rolled throughout the day on Tuesday, the New England Patriots have trimmed down their preseason roster to a Week 1-ready 53-man roster.
All the cuts came before the 4 p.m. deadline with the Patriots releasing, waiving and cutting 25 players through the day. Sixteen players will likely join the practice squad as well.
Just before noon, at 11:40 a.m., the first roster move came for the Patriots as tight end Devin Asiasi was released. Linebacker Harvey Langhi, offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, running back Kevin Harris, defensive lineman Henry Anderson, special-teamer Justin Bethel and running back J.J. Taylor were also released, with the latter three getting cut just after 2 p.m.
Justin Sherman, an offensive lineman, was released just before 2:30 p.m., and defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was cut just before the 3 p.m. hour. Terrance Mitchell, a corner who had signed for a $3 million in March, was also cut loose.
Linebackers Nate Wieland and Cam McGrone were also released. After missing his rookie season due to injury, McGrone was expected to compete for a position in training camp but failed to make an appearance in three preseason games, never getting past the scout team. Offensive tackle Kody Russey was also officially released just after the 4 p.m. hour.
Tackles Yasir Durant and LaBryan Ray, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, tight end Matt Sokol, lineman James Ferentz, lineman Will Sherman, defensive back Brad Hawkins, and kicker Tristan Vizcaino were also released.
Waived throughout the day were wide receiver Josh Hammond, O-lineman Arlington Albright, lineman Bill Murray, and receivers Tre Nixon and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Those waived are able to return and sign with New England should they go unclaimed by other NFL teams.
The Patriots also put defensive lineman Henry Anderson and receiver Kristian Wilkerson on injured reserve.
Practice squad predictions
The two running backs released, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor, are favorable candidates to return to New England on the practice squad to act as added depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Damien Harris. Pierre Strong Jr., the fourth man on the depth chart for the running backs, did not get released.
Murray’s route back to New England seems possible, as hehas experimented on both the offensive and defensive lines in camp. Nixon also feels like potentially a future practice-squad Patriot, having had a decent preseason.
Humphrey feels like the biggest risk hitting waivers, playing rather well through preseason while catching 13 passes for 140 yards in three games. His preseason performance could make him worthy of a waiver pick for plenty of teams looking for wide-receiver depth. He and Nixon should be prime candidates for the practice squad.
The Pats are also projected to run an offensive line that is just an eight-man show, running two deep at left tackle (Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste), left guard (Cole Strange and Chasen Hines) and right tackle (Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron). The lack of depth on the offensive line could mean the Patriots sign a handful of linemen to the practice squad, with the defensive depth chart projecting to be considerably deeper in key positions than the offense.