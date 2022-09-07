Last Friday, the Foxboro High School JV and varsity boys’ soccer teams joined Foxboro Youth Soccer volunteer board members in setting up goals and stringing nets in advance of the start of the FYS fall season. Most of the boys came up through the town’s youth soccer program and learned to love the sport with the help of many parents and volunteers who continue to make this program possible.
The Foxboro Youth Soccer program started in the late 1970s and runs during the fall and spring seasons (https://foxborosoccer.org). This was a chance to help pay back the program and support the next generation of FHS soccer players.
Board members Kristine McWilliams, Joe McWilliams, Jen Keen and President Melissa Maling joined varsity coach Dan Ambrosio and the teams the afternoon before the long weekend, working hard with a healthy dose of fun.
In other FHS boys soccer news, there are two upcoming opportunities for FYS players.
- Boys in the FYS travel program can come meet, learn and play with the Foxboro High School boys soccer team when the high school team will be running a fun and interactive soccer clinic for all boys travel players from grades 3-8 on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Berns Field at Foxboro High School. Those in attendance will be able to meet coaches Ambrosio and Pacini, the team, and learn what they do in practices. After the clinic, there will be a pizza party for all the boys. There is a $25 suggested donation per player, with cash or check made out to Foxboro Soccer Club. This is a tax-deductible fundraiser as FSC is a 501c3.
Attendees are urged to bring their own ball and water, and those interested can RSVP at https://forms.gle/BrK2snouvAqZGKED7
Everyone is welcome to come and support the high school team for Youth Night as they take on Sharon on Monday, Sept. 19th at 6 p.m. at Sam Berns Field. A concession stand will be open for popcorn and snacks, and all players who wear their Foxboro soccer team jerseys will get a free popcorn.