FOXBORO — Premier League Lacrosse is set to host its seasonal All-Star Game this Saturday at Gillette Stadium, with the biggest stars in lacrosse flocking to Foxboro to battle one another.
Local New England talent including Jarrod Neumann (Providence, ‘17), Will Manny (UMass ‘13), and Sean Sconone (UMass ‘19) will be featured in the season’s summer classic, which hits Foxboro for the first time in league history and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The trio, along with Connecticut natives Connor Kelly and CJ Costabile, will also compete in the All-Star Skills Challenge.
The All-Star Game itself will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Skills Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Skill events will include a battle for fastest shot, an accuracy contest, goalie competition, freestyle challenge and a race for fastest player. The Skills Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Ticket prices start at $44. Parking is included in the ticket price and lots will open at 1:30 p.m., while gates open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit gillettestadium.com/event/pll-2022-star-game.
TEAMS
Team Baptiste
Coach: Jim Stagnitta, Whipsnakes LC
Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC
Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC
Chris Gray, A, Atlas LC
Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC
Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC
Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC
Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC
Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC
Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC
Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC
Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC
Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC
Matt Moore, M, Archers LC
Cade van Raaphorst, D, Atlas LC
Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC
Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC
Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC
Jack Concannon, G, Atlas LC
Team Farrell
Coach: Andy Towers, Chaos LC
Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC
Logan Wisnauskas, A, Chrome LC
Will Manny, A, Archers LC
Justin Anderson, M, Chrome LC
Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC
Mike Chanenchuk, M, Whipsnakes LC
Mike Manley, D, Chrome LC
Jarrod Neumann, D, Chaos LC
JT Giles-Harris, D, Chrome LC
Kyle Bernlohr, G, Whipsnakes LC
Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC
Brendan Nichtern, A, Chrome LC
Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC
Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC
Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC
Jacob Pulver, D, Cannons LC
CJ Costabile, LSM, Chaos LC
Ryan Terefenko, SSDM, Chrome LC
Sean Sconone, G, Chrome LC
Note: A — attackman; M — midfielder; D — defenseman; LSM — longstick midfielder; SSDM — short stick defensive midfielder; G — goalie.