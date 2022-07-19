ATTLEBORO — Registration for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Men’s Championship City Open Qualifier closes on Monday, July 25, at 5 p.m.
The qualifier, dubbed “Black Friday,” will be at Heather Hill Country Club on July 29 with a 7 a.m. start.
To register, visit aagagolf.com/qualifierentry_2022. You will be required to pay $50 for entry and an additional $3 for a fee.
Those who do not register for the qualifier will not be able to play in the Open.
Last year, Bill White was the winner of the City Open (his second all-time) with Shawn Seybert finishing as the runner-up after a three-hole playoff was needed after three rounds.