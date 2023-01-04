FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Los Angeles FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. LAFC could receive additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
Blessing, 26, departs LAFC as the club’s all-time leader in games played (145) and minutes played (9,749). He also ranks second in assists (23), and fifth in both goals (14) and shots (146). One of the first players to join LAFC via the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft, Blessing spent his first MLS season with Sporting Kansas City in 2017. For his MLS career, the attacking midfielder owns 170 regular season appearances, 17 goals, and 24 assists, with five more starts in the MLS CUP Playoffs.
“Latif Blessing will be a very good addition to our team. He is a veteran MLS player with championship caliber experience,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “Latif’s speed and quickness are welcomed characteristics for our midfield. We look forward to his arrival in preseason.”
A native of Accra, Ghana, Blessing played in 30 games in 2022 en route to the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles with LAFC. In 2019, he helped the Black and Gold win their first Supporters’ Shield title by setting a career highs in appearances (34), goals (6), and assists (6). The following winter, he played in four of LAFC’s five games in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, starting the final vs. Tigres after scoring a late goal in the semifinal win over Club America.
In his first MLS season with Sporting Kansas City, Blessing won the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title, scoring three goals in five appearances including a tally in the final. He finished his first regular season with three goals in 25 league games. Prior to his arrival at SKC, Blessing was the 2016 Ghana Premier League Player of the Year after he led the top-flight Liberty Professionals with 17 goals in his first senior season.