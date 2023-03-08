FOXBORO — A score right before halftime and added insurance through the second half sent the New England Revolution to a 3-0 win Saturday, defeating Houston Dynamo FC to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The six-point start to the season is the first time the Revs have sat at 2-0 in franchise history. The franchise was one of the original teams in Major League Soccer’s inception, and has existed for 27 years.
The Revolution had their fair share of opportunities to put a shot on goal through the first 45 minutes of play, but they didn’t find the goal until the 42nd minute off a Dylan Borrero strike that found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
A cross across the goal from Brandon Bye was tapped back on the run by Bobby Wood, who found Borrero from close range with a strike that Houston keeper Steve Clark had no chance in stopping to put New England ahead 1-0 ahead of the break.
The Revolution added insurance in the 53rd minute, getting another strike from close range off the boot of Wood to make it 2-0. A Carles Gil through into the attacking third found DeJuan Jones out wide, leading to a low cross to Wood for a shot from inside the box.
The third and final goal of the game came from Bye’s roller through traffic, which caught the Dynamo defenders off-guard in the 65th minute. A flurry of substitutions and yellow cards then littered the final 30 minutes as New England’s back line held strong against a Dynamo club looking to make a last-ditch effort to get on the board.
The Revs outshot the Dynamo 11-8 (5-4 on-goal) despite being out-possessed by Houston 54-46. The Revs altered their formation from their opening 4-4-2 scheme to a 4-5-1, leading to success with direct and patient passing to find open chances. The game also saw the return of Houston’s Luis Caicedo, a former New England Revolution player who saw his first action with his new club after subbing in the 77th minute.
Next up for the Revolution is the defending MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC (2-0) on the road next Sunday. Opening tip for the game will come at 10:30 p.m. EST.