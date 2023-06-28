FOXBORO — New England Revolution goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic has been named to the Major League Soccer All-Star Team.
The MLS All-Stars will face Premier League side Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Arsenal finished five points behind eventual league champion Manchester City last season and purchased former Revolution keeper Matt Turner last summer.
The selection is the first in Petrovic’s MLS career after making his debut midway through the 2022 season. He is the fifth Revolution keeper selected, and the first since his predecessor, Turner.
He joins 26 MLS players named to the all-star roster and is one of 12 selected by all-star game manager and D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.
Petrovic was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season and was also a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year.
This season, he is 9-3-6 with six shutouts over 18 starts. He sits second in the MLS with 74 saves (77.1%) and is fifth in shutouts.
Since his debut on June 12 of last season, Petrovic has made 160 saves, which leads all eligible keepers, and has the third-most shutouts in league play since his MLS debut with 13.
An anchor to the Revolution’s defense for the last calendar year, Petrović was named the 2022 Revolution Team MVP and Revolution Players’ Player of the Year recipient.