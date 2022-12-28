FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution selected three players in last Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The Revolution acquired the No. 4 overall selection from the San Jose Earthquakes and selected University of Maryland midfielder Joshua Bolma in Round One, followed by Boston College defender Victor Souza (39th overall) in Round Two and University of Virginia defender Andreas Ueland (68th overall) in Round Three. In exchange for the No. 4 overall selection, New England sent the No. 10 overall pick, $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, and $50,000 in 2024 GAM to San Jose.
Bolma, 20, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and earned selections to the All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman team after recording four goals and four assists in 18 appearances during his first collegiate season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, Bolma became the fourth Maryland player in program history to earn a second All-Big Ten First Team selection behind two goals and eight assists over 20 appearances. Bolma, who was signed to the Generation adidas Class of 2023, helped lead the Terrapins to a 2022 Big Ten regular-season title and a second straight NCAA Tournament bid. The midfielder grew up in Accra, Ghana, and attended South Kent High School in South Kent, Conn., where Bolma helped guide the Cardinals to a 63-3-5 record and a national championship during his four-year tenure.
Souza, 21, finished his four-year collegiate career at nearby Boston College with 48 appearances, all starts, and over 4,000 minutes played. Named to the All-ACC Third Team in each of the last two seasons, the Ozone Park, N.Y., native was invited to the MLS College Showcase in Cary, N.C. earlier this month. Souza leapt onto the scene during his first year at Chestnut Hill in 2019, playing every minute for the Eagles and earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors.
Ueland, 23, played four seasons at the University of Virginia, amassing over 6,700 minutes played across 73 appearances, all starts, and finishing with eight goals scored and three assists. The 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year was named to the All-ACC First Team this past season after helping the Cavaliers to eight clean sheets and a 1.05 goals-against average. Ueland, who also earned two selections to the All-ACC Third Team in 2019 and 2020, has been capped by the Norway U-17, U-18, and U-20 sides after developing for 12 years and earning professional experience with his hometown club, Bryne FK.