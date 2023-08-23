FOXBORO — The New England Revolution agreed to sell goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Premier League franchise Chelsea on Monday afternoon, finalizing speculation of his sale throughout the summer.
Petrovic will bring in $17.5 million with potential add-ons that will make the deal the most lucrative transfer deal for a keeper in MLS history.
The 23-year-old Petrovic arrived through transfer after arriving for $900,000 from FK Curkaricki. He is the second keeper to depart the Revs for the Premier League after Matt Turner’s sale to Arsenal in the summer window last year.
Petrovic was expected to clear a physical in the subsequent 48 hours to make the transfer official. Should he pass, he will be signed for seven years, with an option for an eighth, per reports.
Petrovic was named an MLS All-Star this summer after establishing himself as one of the top keepers in the league. He leads the MLS in saves (99) and save percentage (78.6). In 22 games, he has posted a record of 11-4-7 with seven clean sheets (shutouts). He will look to battle Richard Sanchez for the starting keeper position at Chelsea.
Chelsea won the bidding war for Petrovic after Ligue One side Nantes and another Premier League team, Nottingham Forest, had their bids rejected. Chelsea, under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, is 15th in the league table with only one point through the first two games of the season.
Jacob Jackson and Earl Edwards Jr. remain first-team options among goaltenders currently on the Revolution, but the Revs are expected to make a move to acquire a keeper to take Petrovic’s position in the coming days or weeks.
The Revolution next play Saturday at CF Montreal.