FOXBORO — The New England Revolution will next host LIGA MX side Atlas FC at Gillette Stadium in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32.
The second-ever meeting between the two teams is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the match are on sale on revolutionsoccer.net. Season ticket-holders will automatically receive their tickets for the round-of-32 match unless they previously opted out of Leagues Cup play earlier this season. The game will also be televised on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
New England holds a 9-2-1 record against LIGA MX clubs, including a 1-0 victory in their previous meeting with Atlas FC during the 2008 SuperLiga tournament. The Mexican side won their group, claiming a pair of 1-0 victories over New York City FC and Toronto FC. Atlas has begun the LIGA MX Apertura 2023 season with a 1-1-1 record, having allowed just one goal in league play through its opening three matches, with no goals conceded in Leagues Cup 2023 after two games played. Atlas are led by midfielder and captain Aldo Rocha, who scored the winning goal in their group-stage opener and has two goals across all competitions this season.
The Revolution advanced to the round of 32 as the second-place finisher in East 4, completing the group stage with four points after a 0-0 draw and shootout loss at New York Red Bulls on July 22 and a 5-1 victory over Atlético de San Luis on July 26 at Gillette Stadium. Forward Giacomo Vrioni tallied a hat trick for New England while Gustavo Bou notched a goal and two assists in the home victory.
About Leagues Cup: Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning this season, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX will pause their seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional soccer clubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will compete in a World Cup-style tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Leagues Cup 2023 will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Saturday, August 19. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV.