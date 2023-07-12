HARRISON, N.J. (July 8, 2023) – The New England Revolution (10-4-7; 37 pts.) fell on the road to the New York Red Bulls (6-7-8, 26 pts.), 2-1, at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night. After going down to 10 men following a Latif Blessing red card, Brandon Bye tallied his second goal of the season, but a late winner by the hosts snapped the Revolution’s seven-game unbeaten streak. Andrew Farrell appeared to equalize for the visitors in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Frankie Amaya opened the scoring for New York in the 58th minute. Two minutes later, Revolution midfielder Latif Blessing saw his night end early after being issued a red card. Down a man and a goal, Bye moved into the attack on a corner kick and leveled the score with a headed finish in the 76th minute. Gustavo Bou provided the service for his third assist of the campaign. Bou’s assist extends his impressive run of form against New York, giving him five goals and three assists in seven games against the Red Bulls. The Argentine striker has two goals and two assists in his last four games.
Wikelman Carmona put the Red Bulls back in front with an 85th-minute strike, which deflected off Ian Harkes and past Djordje Petrović, who finished the night with five saves. New England appeared to level the match in the final moments when Farrell fired in a shot from outside the box. However, the goal was disallowed for offside after video review.
Midfielder Harkes made his Revolution debut as a substitute in the 68th minute. Defender Ben Sweat recorded his first MLS start for New England since joining the club in April. Homegrown player Esmir Bajraktarević also slotted into the starting lineup in place of a suspended Carles Gil, logging 68 minutes.
The Revolution return home for a pair of home matches this week, beginning on Wednesday against Atlanta United FC, followed by a match Saturday night against DC United.
POSTGAME NOTES
The loss ends New England’s seven-game unbeaten streak, which was the longest active run without a loss entering Saturday’s action.
Brandon Bye tallied his second goal of the season, the ninth of his MLS career, and won a team-high eight duels.
Gustavo Bou distributed his third assist of the season, giving the striker two goals and two assists over his last four games. Bou led the team with two chances created.
Bou now owns five goals and three assists in seven career appearances against the Red Bulls.
Ian Harkes made his Revolution debut after signing with the club this week, playing 22 minutes in his first MLS appearance since 2018.
Harkes, whose father John played for New England from 1999-2001, is now the first second-generation player in club history.
Andrew Farrell made his 350th appearance for New England across all competitions, finishing the night with six clearances.
Matt Polster made his 175th career appearance, doing so on the three-year anniversary of his signing with New England.
Homegrown Players Esmir Bajraktarević and Justin Rennicks both saw action on Saturday, with the former playing 68 minutes in his fifth start of the campaign, and the latter logged 22 minutes off the bench in his first appearance since May 31.