FOXBORO — The New England Revolution are 5-1-1 after thumping CF Montreal at home last Saturday night in a 4-0 final.
The win was the third shutout in four home games for the Revs, who have now made Gillette Stadium a fortress. Montreal showed early life in the attacking third, capitalizing off turnovers, but failed to find the back of the net.
“I think we worked very well collectively tonight,” Revs head coach Bruce Arena said. “I think probably their best chances were early in the game, in the opening minutes. We limited their chances ... overall, a good performance.”
The Revs had several chances to get the first goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes, throwing everything they had on goal, with their side showing better speed than Montreal. Up on corner chances 4-1 at the time, the Revs took the corner and passed off short, with Gustavo Bou passing alongside the edge of the box to Dylan Borrero in the 21st minute.
Borrero was flying across the pitch with speed leading up to the goal, putting out one of his strongest performances of the season. Arena hopes for more consistency in his performance,so he can replicate Saturday night each week.
Borrero took the ball and send a curling shot from outside the box past Montreal’s outstretched keeper Jonathan Sirois, sneaking it past his left side to put the Revolution up 1-0 after numerous chances.
“Excellent goal. I think in a lot off ways, that was his best game of the year,” Arena said. “We’ve got to get him to be a little more steady. He’s had some games where it’s not been good, and he’s got to understand that. He’s got to be a little more competitive and consistent, and tonight was a good step forward for him.”
The Revs continued pressure with both soft and quality chances on goal, but the last chance to push the lead didn’t come until right before half. A Latif Blessing run into the box led to him getting dispossessed, with Borrero taking the ball and firing it on net with two defenders in front of him.
The shot was deflected off the hand of a Montreal defender, and after deliberation and a review, Carles Gil’s chip in off the penalty spot gave the Revs insurance at 2-0 in the 45th minute.
Gil, a veteran who is as sure as they come, was without question Arena’s first choice for the penalty kick. Arena remarked his unpredictable nature when it comes to placing the ball for PKs.
“He’s got a lot of composure. Those aren’t as easy as they look, and Carles is very unpredictable with how he takes his penalties. He goes left, right or down the middle,” Arena said. “He’s simply outstanding.”
Bobby Wood then pushed the difference to 3-0 in the 51st minute, making contact with Montreal defender Joel Waterman before gaining possession from outside the box. Wood, with a patient approach, came in close for the strike to effectively put the game away. After subbing on in the second half, Giacomo Vironi found twine in the 86th minute.
Vironi’s goal was long awaited by both fans and Vironi himself. An animated celebration put the exclamation point on the win, with Arena noting his improvement in training after seeing limited action last season following a transfer from Austria.
“The transition has been challenging for him and he’s slowly getting better,” Arena said. “We’ve seen over the last two to three weeks he’s improving. Tonight will be good for his confidence.”
Next up for New England is a road tilt against Columbus on Saturday. Columbus is on a run of three straight wins, and has not allowed a score since March 25’s 6-1 victory over Atlanta United.
“We’ve got good momentum. Columbus is a good team, it’s a very difficult venue and a wonderful stadium,” Arena said. “It’ll be challenging. A real good test for our team.”