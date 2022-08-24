MONTREAL — The New England Revolution (8-8-10; 34 pts.) fell to CF Montreal (14-8-4; 46 pts.), 4-0, on Saturday night.
Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević, 17, made his first MLS start in the match, playing the full 90 minutes after he logged 22 minutes in his league debut last Wednesday night at Toronto. He was one of two Revolution Academy products in the starting lineup, along with forward Justin Rennicks.
Midfielder Tommy McNamara made his 200th career MLS appearance on Saturday, 71 of which have come with the Revolution. Matt Polster also reached a milestone, earning his 125th regular-season start in MLS.
Montreal scored twice in the first half and added to its lead with a goal in the 55th minute. Montreal tacked on a goal from the penalty spot. The loss ended New England’s five-game unbeaten streak and also snapped the club’s run of 573 minutes without conceding a goal from open play.
The Revolution return home this weekend to open a stretch of three home matches in eight days, beginning Sunday against the LA Galaxy.
Revs sign another Gil to roster
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Ignacio “Nacho” Gil to a one-year contract through the end of 2022. A native of Valencia, Spain, Gil will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his visa and ITC.
“Nacho Gil is a talented midfielder and will be a very good addition to our roster. His experience and knowledge of our team should allow him to make a quick transition to our team,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “We look forward to welcoming Nacho to the New England Revolution.”
Gil, 26, makes the move to Major League Soccer after playing his entire career in Spain, where he made 101 career appearances in La Liga 2. The midfielder spent the past two seasons with FC Cartagena of the Spanish Segunda Division, where he appeared in 60 matches across all competitions. During the 2021-22 La Liga 2 campaign, Gil suited up for 21 league matches and an additional three appearances in the Copa del Rey, registering one goal.
The midfielder developed for 12 years in the famed Valencia Academy before graduating to Valencia B in 2014. Gil spent three seasons with Valencia B, notching 16 goals in 95 appearances before signing with the first team.
Gil played parts of two years with Valencia’s first team from 2017-19, making eight top-flight appearances. He also saw first-division action with Las Palmas in 2018 while on loan from Valencia, logging 14 appearances.
Alongside his older brother and the reigning Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, Carles Gil, the siblings constitute one of five active brother pairings on the same MLS team. They are also the third pair of brothers to play together on the Revolution, joining Alexi and Greg Lalas in 1997, and Dauda and Ibrahim Kante in 2003.