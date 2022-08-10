ORLANDO, Fla. — The New England Revolution (7-7-9; 30 pts.) defeated Orlando City SC (8-10-6; 30 pts.) at Exploria Stadium, 3-0, on Saturday night. Midfielders Matt Polster and Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler provided New England’s goals in the 20th, 51st, and 75th minutes, respectively, as the Revolution recorded a third consecutive shutout for the first time since 2015.
Polster tallied New England’s opening goal in the 20th minute, taking a feed from Tommy McNamara, who found the midfielders streaking up the middle of the field. Polster’s first touch put him in behind Orlando’s backline, and his second placed was a low shot to Pedro Gallese’s right for his second goal of the season and the seventh of his MLS career.
Orlando nearly pulled level in the 33rd minute when Pato struck a firm shot from inside the box, but Djordje Petrović made a quick reaction to record the save. Petrović recorded three stops as he picked up his fourth shutout in 10 MLS starts. He was aided by the defensive backline of Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, and Kessler, who have collectively played every minute of the current three-game shutout streak. The Revolution have now played 368 minutes without conceding a goal from open play.
In the 51st minute, Kaptoum doubled the Revs’ lead with a first-time finish hit with pace into the near corner. McNamara picked up his second assist on the play, giving him three career games with multiple helpers. Kessler then tacked on the third goal, his third in MLS, with a header in the 75th minute following Carles Gil’s corner kick. Gil logged his 12th assist of the season, currently second-most in MLS, as he moves up to third place on the Revolution’s MLS assists chart.
With the win, the Revolution’s league-leading 21st on the road since the start of 2020, including playoffs, New England extends its unbeaten streak against Orlando City to nine games The victory was the club’s first in regular-season play at Exploria Stadium and its second overall. The Revs’ record in the all-time regular-season series with Orlando moves to 6-2-7.
The Revolution return home to Gillette Stadium for a meeting with Eastern Conference cellar-dweller D.C. United, led by new manager Wayne Rooney, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
MATCH NOTES
Saturday’s win marked the club’s first in regular-season play at Exploria Stadium. The Revolution, 3-5-4 on the road this season, are now an unbeaten 4-0-4 over their last eight regular-season encounters — and last nine overall — with Orlando City SC.
GK Djordje Petrović made three saves tonight as he earned his fourth shutout through 10 MLS starts. The 22-year-old goalkeeper improved his record to 3-2-5, having now earned points in eight of 10 league games.
M Matt Polster netted the opening goal of the match, his second of the season, on a right-footed shot from the center of the box with M Tommy McNamara’s assist in the 20th minute.
M Wilfrid Kaptoum opened his 2022 account in the 51st minute, converting on McNamara’s cross with a right-footed strike. New England’s record when the Cameroonian midfielder plays in a match improves to 20-4-11.
D Henry Kessler also opened his 2022 account Saturday, registering his third career MLS tally on M Carles Gil’s 12th assist of the season, second-most in MLS as of the game’s conclusion.
With his assist, Gil (46) surpasses Diego Fagundez (45) for third place on the club’s all-time list. The reigning MLS MVP owns five assists in six league games against Orlando City.
Gil, who headed to Minnesota to participate in this week’s MLS All-Star Skills Challenge (Tuesday) and 2022 MLS All-Star Game (Wednesday), finished the match with a game-high four chances to raise his league-leading total to 83 on the season.
McNamara’s two-assist performance, giving him three helpers on the season, is the midfielder’s third multi-assist game in MLS, and his first since Oct. 20, 2021 against D.C. United. His first helper of the night, setting up Polster’s goal, was McNamara’s 10th assist in a Revolution uniform.
M Maciel completed all 40 of his pass attempts in a 62-minute performance.
Bruce Arena made one change to his Starting XI from last Saturday’s match against Toronto FC, with midfielder Maciel starting in place of Sebastian Lletget (traded to FC Dallas).
Next Saturday’s match against D.C. United will be Arena’s 100th MLS game with the Revolution.