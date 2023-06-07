FOXBORO — The New England Revolution and Special Olympics Massachusetts have announced the return of the club-wide charitable event "Bowl for a Goal, presented by Arbella Insurance."
The event returns for the first time since 2019 and will be held on Wednesday. The Revolution’s premier annual fundraising event will have the team gather with fans and the Revs’ Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Soccer Team for a night of bowling, music, prizes and more.
All proceeds from the event will go to support Special Olympics and other unified sports. To date, over $350,000 has been raised.
The event will be held at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Patriot Place with pre-event reception beginning at 5:30 and the event itself starting at 6 p.m.