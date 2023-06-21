FOXBORO — The New England Revolution defeated Orlando City SC, 3-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, and Carles Gil all found the scoresheet, while Earl Edwards Jr. made three saves in his first start of the season. With the victory, New England extends its home unbeaten streak to nine games, matching the club’s longest streak without a home loss to open a season.
Boateng, starting a 10th straight match for the first time in his MLS career, opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 57th minute. As Bou drove the endline and sent in a low cross, Boateng capitalized off a rebound from Orlando’s Mason Stajduhar and slotted a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the penalty area.
Bou added to the lead 12 minutes later, netting his third goal of the season with a curling effort from long range. Homegrown Player Noel Buck earned his first MLS assist on the goal, while Gil recorded his eighth helper of 2023 on the play.
After Duncan McGuire cut the deficit in half for Orlando in the 80th minute, Carles Gil closed out the scoring five minutes later, finishing off a counterattack to put the game out of reach. Bou and Giacomo Vrioni recorded assists on Gil’s team-leading seventh goal of the season. The assist was Bou’s second of the year and Vrioni’s first in MLS.
New England’s 6-0-3 start to the season equals its best home start through nine games, set in 2005 and matched in 2015. The Revolution are one of three MLS teams without a loss at home this season.
The Revolution (9-3-6; 33 pts.) conclude the three-game homestand on Saturday facing Toronto FC for the second and final time this season.
Team notes
- New England matched its club record home unbeaten (6-0-3) to begin the 2023 campaign, set in 2005 and matched in 2015.
- The Revolution are among three MLS teams still unbeaten at home this season (FC Cincinnati & San Jose Earthquakes).
- The Revolution extended its unbeaten run against Orlando City to nine games (5-0-4) dating back to 2017. New England also remains unbeaten at home against the Lions, with a 6-0-2 record.
- The win lifted New England back into third place in the Eastern Conference through Saturday’s action as the Revolution are now undefeated in the last five MLS matches (2-0-3).
- Gustavo Bou made his 100th appearance across all competitions for the Revolution, marking the occasion with a goal-and-assist performance to go along with a team-high five shots.
- Bou now has three goals and four assists in six career appearances against Orlando.
- Bou’s 42 goals since debuting for New England on July 17, 2019 are fourth-most in MLS (including playoffs).
- Carles Gil recorded a second straight goal-and-assist performance and the ninth of his MLS career. Gil added a secondary assist on Bou’s goal, his eighth of the season, before adding his team-leading seventh goal.
Gil is tied for third in MLS this season with 15 goal contributions while his eight assists are tied for second league-wide.
Gil added a team-high three chances created, pushing his total for the season to 46 — second-most in MLS.
Noel Buck returned to the starting lineup after a two-match absence, recording his first MLS assist on Bou’s goal.
Giacomo Vrioni notched his first MLS assist on Gil’s marker. The striker finished his 15-minute substitute appearance with two shots.
Brandon Bye made his first appearance since May 20, starting and playing 45 minutes while winning all four of his tackles.
Dave Romney had team highs in recoveries (12) and clearances (6) to go along with three tackles won.
Earl Edwards Jr. notched his first start and victory of the campaign, making three saves.