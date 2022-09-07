FOXBORO — The New England Revolution (9-9-11; 38 pts.) defeated New York City FC (13-10-6; 45 pts.), 3-0, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night to move into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Homegrown midfielder Noel Buck scored his first MLS goal, becoming the second-youngest player to tally for New England, while defender Jon Bell and former New York City FC player Tommy McNamara also scored goals for the Revolution. In net, goalkeeper Djordje Petrović matched his career high with seven saves in his seventh clean sheet of the season through only 16 starts.
New England’s defense logged its ninth shutout of the season and its second in a row. The Revolution have kept clean sheets in four of the last five home games and own an active streak of 255 minutes played without conceding a goal. Petrović’s seven shutouts are three away from equaling Matt Reis for the single-season team record (10). New England has now gained points in 11 of the last 12 tilts in Foxboro.
New England got on the board early as Bell opened his 2022 account with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, poking a loose ball past Sean Johnson. Buck, who became the youngest Revolution player to start consecutive MLS games since Diego Fagundez in 2011, doubled the New England lead in the 33rd minute. The 17-year-old from Arlington, Mass. collected a pass from Maciel and drove toward net before unleashing a left-footed shot that tucked inside the near post.
McNamara, making his 25th start of the season, capped the scoring with his third goal of the season. The midfielder, who previously played four years with NYCFC, pounced on a grounded cross from DeJuan Jones, who logged his first start at right back in 2022. Jones now owns six assists on the season, pulling even with Brandon Bye for second-most on the team.
With five games remaining in the regular season, the Revolution will embark on a two-game road swing to face the New York Red Bulls (Saturday) and Houston Dynamo FC (Tuesday, Sept. 13).
Notes
The Revolution collected their second straight clean sheet and their fourth in the last five home games.
New England now owns nine shutouts in 2022 and a current streak of 255 minutes without conceding a goal.
With the victory, New England registered its 11th point-earner in its last 12 home matches at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution are 5-1-6 in Foxboro dating back to April 16.
Buck is the second-youngest Revolution player to score a goal in MLS at 17 years and 152 days. The youngest to score was Diego Fagundez at 16 years and 173 days. Buck is also the second-youngest player to start consecutive games, after Fagundez (2011). He played 67 minutes with a team-high three shots, two on target.
Bell owns two career MLS goals, both scored against New York City FC.
McNamara scored against his former club, his third goal of the 2022 campaign, with assists from DeJuan Jones and Andrew Farrell.
DeJuan Jones made his first start at right outside back this season, and the seventh of his career. Jones distributed his sixth assist of the season tonight, matching Brandon Bye for second-most on the team.
Carles Gil finished the match with two chances created, raising his MLS-high total to 97 on the season.
Andrew Farrell tallied his second assist of the season. With his next appearance, Farrell will become the first player in club history to play in 300 MLS regular-season matches for New England.
Arena’s all-time record improves to 249-145-123, as the winningest coach in MLS history is now one win away from becoming the first to register 250 victories.
Arena made one change to his Starting XI from last Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC, with Bell starting in place of Brandon Bye (injury).